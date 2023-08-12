Bloodlands Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the Northern Ireland-focused BBC television program Bloodlands debuted on both BBC One on February 21, 2021.

It was conceived by Chris Brandon, and it was produced by HTM Television, a project of Hat Trick Films and director Jed Mercurio.

On March 14, 2021, a second season of the program was ordered, with production to start in February 2022.

The 2021 broadcast attracted 8.2 million viewers. The Northern Ireland-based thriller has returned again a second season.

The first season of Bloodlands, which starred James Nesbitt as the tortured investigator DCI Tom Brannick, had fans glued to their televisions.

As a bizarre cat-and-mouse game unfolded, Brannick seemed more motivated than ever to pursue retribution for Goliath’s prior atrocities.

However, the story took an incredible turn, and the show is back for additional information drama.

This fall, Bloodlands will return for a second season. The new show comprises six episodes instead of four and has a fresh murder investigation with ties to the season one “Goliath killer” plot.

Bloodlands Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Bloodlands, produced by Jed Mercurio of Line of Duty, was scheduled to premiere but has since been canceled. When we find out that it will be shown on BBC One, we will inform this guide.

Bloodlands Season 2 Cast

Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey is played by Lorcan Cranitch

Detective Sergeant Niamh McGovern is played by Charlene McKenna

DC Chris Walley Bird, Billy “Birdy”

Justin Dinger Bell as Police Pathologist Michael Smiley

Heather Pentland is played by Susan Lynch

Adam Corry is played by Ian McElhinney

Izzy Brannick is played by Lola Petticrew

Tori Matthews is played by Lisa Dwan

Patrick Keenan is played by Peter Ballance

Claire Keenan is played by Kathy Kiera Clarke

Siobhan Harkin is played by Cara Kelly

Ben McFarland is played by Caolan Byrne

Linda Corry is played by Valerie Lilley

Bloodlands Season 2 Plot

When the murder of a dishonest accountant discloses and a greedy trail threatens to reveal his identity as the fabled assassin Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick with the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, have to grasp each other uncomfortably close.

Tom and Olivia enlist the help of Tom’s fellow officers, DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey, and DC “Birdy” Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy, in their quest to solve the mystery Olivia’s husband left behind.

As they do so, they become more and more engrossed in the puzzle of each other until betrayal and deception force Tom to join them.

In light of the discovery of a postcard with Belfast’s recognizable Samson and Goliath cranes concealed in the wing mirror, Brannick confides in senior officer Jackie Twomey he had thinks the fabled serial murderer nicknamed Goliath has made a comeback.

Bloodlands Season 2 will go more into Tom’s role in the deaths of Pat Keenan as well as Tori Matthews.

For the majority of season 1, Detective Tom Brannick with the Belfast Police Department looked into a serial murderer only known as Goliath, who remained dormant for 20 years before resurfacing.

When a dishonest accountant is revealed to be a famed assassin, Bloodlands’ second season gets off with an action-packed start. Detectives Brannick and Eleanor are desperate to keep each other’s illegal actions a secret.

The second season of the show will probably follow Brannick as he recovers from the shots he took in the first season finale from an ex-partner he believed he could trust.

While he tries to get his own life back on track, his inquiry into Goliath also moves forward at a rapid rate.

The show centers on Brannick’s effort to recover from his injuries and return to work, as well as his relationships with his spouse and daughter.