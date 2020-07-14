I'm Standing on a Million Lives: Maho Film's new isekai has a release date

Share it:

A few moments ago, it was confirmed that the winter anime schedule will be enriched with I'm Standing on a Million Lives, the new isekai of Maho Film (If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord) taken from the manga of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao. At the top of the article you can take a look at the first trailer with English subtitles.

The first season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes, and will air in October 2020. The animation studio confirmed, through the post visible at the bottom, that the production did not suffer delays due to the health emergency and that the episodes were completed about three months in advance.

The manga is still being serialized on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and it has 9 available tankobons, a tenth will see the light by the end of the year. For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the Kodansha publishing house describes the plot as follows: "High school student Yusuke Yotsuya is a lonely boy who doesn't mind going to school or having friends. His only escape is represented by video games. One day, however, Yusuke will find himself unwilling to be transported to another world with two beautiful companions, and will have to work to save not only his life, but that of millions of other people".

The anime has always been scheduled for October 2020, but after the outbreak of the pandemic persistent corridor rumors spoke of a postponement in 2021. Today, the studio has reconfirmed the month of release, firmly denying the possibility of slips.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are passionate about isekai, we remind you that Sword Art Online has recently resumed the airing with the second half of the fourth season.