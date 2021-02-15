Idoly Pride anime reveals new visual

Through the official website for the original IDOLY PRIDE anime, a new visual for the series was revealed, featuring the two new groups featured in the most recent episode, Sunny Peace and Moon Tempest.

Also, the details of the new groups were presented, and the illustrations that will carry the covers of their first singles will go on sale next April 10 and 17.

First, we have the group Sunny Peace, which is made up of Sakura Kawasaki (played by Mai Kanno ), Rei Ichinose (played by Moeko Yuuki ), Haruko Saeki (played by Nao Sasaki ), Chisa Shiraishi (played by Kanon Takao ), and Shizuku Hyodo (played by Yukina Shuto ).

On the other hand, we have the Moon Tempest group, made up of Kotono Nagase (played by Mirai Tachibana ), Nagisa Ibuki (played by Kokona Natsume ), Saki Shiraishi (played by Koharu Miyazawa ), Suzu Narumiya (played by Kanata Aikawa ), and Mei Hayasaka ( performed by Moka Hinata ).

The series has been broadcast in Japan since last January 10, while the Funimation platform is in charge of its international distribution. The multimedia project is co-produced by Cyber ​​Agent’s subsidiary, QualiArts; Sony Music Entertainment; the musical group Ray’s; and the Straight Edge Company.

Production team

Yuu Kinome ( Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e, Kuzu no Honkai, Gakkou Gurashi! ) Is directing the anime at CAAnimation Studios.

Tatsuya Takahashi ( Toji no Miko, The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls ) is in charge of the series composition.

Sumie Kinoshita ( Piano no Mori, Dantalian no Shoka ) is in charge of character design.

Lerche studios are also credited for animation production.

Synopsis of Idoly Pride

To become an idol, I shed blood, sweat, and tears. Even so, I keep going because I want to shine. I want to earn it, become number one. I want to smile, make my dreams come true. I want to look back at a sea of ​​people, I want to be recognized, and I want to find it. I want to overcome obstacles, and I only have my pride inside my chest.

No one is the center of attention from the beginning. We are all weak, and only those who do not break down in the process will reach the highest peak to become idols. This is the story of female heroes and the harsh reality they face to achieve their dreams.