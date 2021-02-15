Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru anime to premiere three new movies starting in 2022

In an online broadcast made for the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru franchise, which is based on a video game series of the same name, a new animation project consisting of 3 new films was announced.

The trilogy in question will be titled Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru: Setsugekka. The first film of this new project will be released in 2022.

Additionally, the voice actor Tengo Tanakashi was announced as the first confirmed cast member for the project to bring the character Yamanbagiri Chougi to life.

Touken Ranbu’s multimedia project consists of games, plays, musicals, movies, and an anime series. The latter had two seasons, the first released in 2016 and the second in 2018.

Both were produced by Doga Kobo studios, with Takashi Naoya’s direction, scripts by Pierre Sugiura, character designs by Junichiro Taniguchi, and a soundtrack composed by Kenji Kawai.

Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Synopsis

It is the year 2205. The “retrograde historical army” has begun to attack the past in its plan to change history. The Saniwa, who have been tasked with protecting history, can breathe life into objects.

The strongest among them is the Token Danshi, swordsmen who had originally lived as legendary swords. The story centers on their joyous lives.