PlayStation boss says PS5 generation will have more exclusives than ever

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that PS5 will have more exclusive games than any previous console de PlayStation.

As reported by VGC, Ryan spoke with Japanese financial page Nikkei and ex explained that Sony has been investing in developers own games, in order to ensure that PlayStation has more exclusive than “Never before”.

“We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure the PS5 generation has more dedicated software never”, He said.

Furthermore, Ryan also suggested that Sony may look to acquire more studios in the future, much like it did with Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games in 2019.

“We have repeatedly been involved in mergers and acquisitions, including that of Insomniac Games in the United States.”, He said. “We will not rule out that option in the future.”.

This is one tactic similar to Microsoft’s, which has significantly improved its M&A strategy for Xbox Game Studios in recent years, even going to buy Bethesda for 7.5 billion dollars.

The PlayStation 5 launched with exclusive remake of Demon’s Souls, as well as other exclusives from the PlayStation family: Sackboy: Big Time Adventure and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Currently, it’s been a few months since the last exclusive was released, but that will change soon. with the arrival of Returnal on April 30, 2021 and the arrival of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart in June 2021.

And even though Resident Evil Village will not be exclusive to PS5 when it hits the market on May 7, 2021, its users will be able to enjoy the second part of the last demo before than the users of the rest of the platforms. In that way next Sunday you can enjoy a 30 minute demo of the game in the part of the castle. Lady Dimitrescu awaits you!