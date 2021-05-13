I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

So this is a mini-series, and this series is based on a book named I Know This Much Is True by Wally Lamb.

And this book was so loved by the audience so the makers decided to make a show on this series.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Latest Update

So the story is based on three rivers which are in Connecticut and the storyline is based on two brother’s lives Thomas Birdsey and Dominick, here the story involves forgiveness, betrayal, and sacrifice. Derek Cianfrance and Anya Epstein wrote this beautiful story.

The director of this amazing show is Derek Cianfrance and the narrator of this story are Mark Ruffalo and Marcello Fonte.

The music is given by Harold Budd. The series is available in two languages and that is English and Sicilian.

The executive producers of this amazing show are Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Lynette Howell Taylor, Gregg Fienberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Derek Cianfrance. Jeffrey T. Bernstein is the producer of this show.

The cinematography is done by Jody Lee Lipes and the editors of this show are Ron Patane, Jim Helton, Malcolm Jamieson, Dean Palisch, and Nico Leunen. The story was taken under Willi Hill and FilmNation Entertainment.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Cast:

Mark Ruffalo as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, Mellissa Leo as Ma – Dominick and Thomas Birdsey’s Mother, John Procaccino as Ray Birdsey, Rob Huebel as Leo, Michael Greyeyes as Ralph Drinkwater, Gabe Fazio as Shawn Tedesco.

Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank, Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine, Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer, Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks, Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel, Philip Ettinger as Young Dominick, and Thomas Birdsey.

Aisling Franciosi as Young Dessa, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume, Marcello Fonte as Domenico Onofrio will be there in the second season most probably, but if there are any changes we will let you know with this website.

