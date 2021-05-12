Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything you want to know

So Dash and Lily guys!! Yes, the most lovable show and is based on some romantic comedy also, an American television show which is so much loved and supported by the fans.

Even I loved the first part of this show and like fans, I’m also waiting for the second part of this series.

But as of right now we don’t have any official announcements on the renewal of the second season but, we expect to announce soon by Netflix. If you need to know more about this show, go further and read the whole article.

Dash & Lily Season 2: Latest News

Dash and Lily are about two teenagers who are right now living in new york city and the series is set up for Christmas and for the Christmas holidays.

It is a romantic as well as comedy series which is loved by everyone. The first part had eight episodes in all so maybe the second part will have the same thing.

The amazing series is created by Joe Tracz. The beautiful music is given by Dan the Automator.

The executive producers of this amazing show are Brad Silberling, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, and Joe Tracz.

Produced by Karl Frankenfield. Cinematography is done by Eric Treml. Editors are Robert Nassau, Jane Rizzo, and Joe Giganti.

Dash and Lily are taken under 21 Laps Entertainment, Boy Detective Inc., and Image 32.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Cast:

Austin Abrams as Dash, Midori Francis as Lily, Dante Brown as Boomer, Troy Iwata as Langston, Keana Marie as Sofia, Michael Cyril Creighton as Jeff the Elf – Door Queen, Patrick Vaill as Mark, William Hill as Santa Claus – Uncle Sal, Leah Kreitz as Aryn, Ianne Fields Stewart as Roberta will be there in the second part of this series most probably.

And if there is going to be any change we will inform you as soon as there are any official updates by the creators and the makers.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer is not out for the second season, but you have not watched the first part you can go watch the trailer of the first season right below and i bet you will love this first part of the series.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date:

Dates are not yet announced by the official makers of this show so we have to wait for the next updates by the creators.

But, we expect the second season by somewhere in 2022, and also the first season was released on the 10th of November, 2020 that too on Netflix.