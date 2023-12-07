I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too” is the title of the action-adventure anime based on the Japanese manga series of the same name which was created by Miku. The protagonist, Yuuya Tenjou, is just a regular guy who has put up a brave front despite growing up in a world full of hate and rejection.

Regrettably, his sincere efforts go unappreciated, and the relentless abuse finally wears him down. Unexpected events transform his life when, at his lowest point, he discovers a two-way gateway to a parallel universe, enabling him to realize his dormant potential. The Isekai anime, which premiered on April 7, 2023, has been met with both positive and negative reviews.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, no official word has been released on the commissioning of a second season. It seems that the program’s creators are now being coy about renewing the show. The situation has not been helped by the mixed reviews; some fans have complained that the show lacks concentration, as is typical of Isekai anime.

The program seems to be heading in the direction of a downhill spiral as episodes go, despite a solid starting episode and some beautiful graphics. There is now a 6.4 rating on MyAnimeList and a 6.3 rating on IMDb. The show has thirteen episodes and a somewhat concluding plot, but the lack of an announcement about a second season has left fans hoping for the worst.

Although there is a lot of excitement around the news, we still don’t have any information on when the next season will be available or a trailer. Many are hoping that the makers will soon provide some answers for the fans who are waiting impatiently for additional details.

The second season of “I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World” is rumored to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025, assuming production has already begun. The manufacturing cycle usually lasts between one and a half years, however, it might vary unexpectedly. Therefore, fans should keep an eye out for further information.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Story

As a shy, overweight middle schooler, Yūya Tenjo endures bullying at school and home, with the only exception of his grandpa, who shows him unconditional love and support. After Yūya’s grandpa passes away, leaving him the only heir to the family estate, his parents kick him out of the house and make him live there alone. Yūya finds the ability to alter his life’s trajectory when he finds a doorway to another dimension inside his grandfather’s home.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Cast

Yūya Tenjō Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Lee George (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Lee George (English) Kaori Hōjō Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Kelsey Maher (English)

Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Kelsey Maher (English) Lexia von Arselia Voiced by: Kaori Maeda (Japanese); Kelly Greenshield (English)

Voiced by: Kaori Maeda (Japanese); Kelly Greenshield (English) Miu Midō Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English) Kaede Kazama Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Katie Wetch (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Katie Wetch (English) Ryō Igarashi Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Branden Loera (English)

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Branden Loera (English) Shingo Kurata Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Comona Lewin (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Comona Lewin (English) Akira Ichinose Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Belsheper Rusape (English)

Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Belsheper Rusape (English) Rin Kanzaki Voiced by: Mai Nakahara (Japanese); Veronica Laux (English)

Voiced by: Mai Nakahara (Japanese); Veronica Laux (English) Yukine Hyōdō Voiced by: Shizuka Ishigami (Japanese); Francine Gonzalez (English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Ishigami (Japanese); Francine Gonzalez (English) Luna Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English) Night Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English) Akatsuki Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Emi Lo (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Emi Lo (English) Usagi Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue

Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue Yuty Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Uku Leili (English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Uku Leili (English) Grandpa Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Kent Williams (English) Yōta Tenjō Voiced by: Yuki Sakakihara (Yota), Yūko Ōno (Sora) (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (Yota), Lisette Monique Diaz (Sora) (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Sakakihara (Yota), Yūko Ōno (Sora) (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (Yota), Lisette Monique Diaz (Sora) (English) Araki Takeshi Voiced by: Chado Horii (Japanese); Cory Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Chado Horii (Japanese); Cory Phillips (English) The Sage Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu

Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu Arnold von Arselia Voiced by: Akio Otsuka (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English)

Voiced by: Akio Otsuka (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English) Owen Voiced by: Masaki Terasoma (Japanese); Aaron Michael (English)

Voiced by: Masaki Terasoma (Japanese); Aaron Michael (English) Reigar von Arselia Voiced by: Ryuichi Kijima

Arselia Voiced by: Ryuichi Kijima Tsukasa Hōjō Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Seth Magill (English)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2 Plot

Season 2’s plot details are few, but viewers can anticipate more intense action as our heroic MC delves farther into the world’s magical elements’ past and confronts more perilous threats to his loved ones. A plethora of intriguing new characters will likely be introduced in the next season as well.

Where to watch I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World?

You can watch I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World online on sites like Crunchyroll and Bstation/Bilibili.

Conclusion

With Season 2 of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World potentially in jeopardy, fans are being urged to delve into the light book series, which provides a more substantial and satisfying story than the animated version.