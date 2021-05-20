Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in July 2021

So guys! Netflix is coming up with some exciting movies and series which will be releasing this year 2021 and that too in July! Also, this post will be updated with the upcoming and latest news so stay tuned for it.

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series)

This is coming on the 13th of July and this is a limited documentary series in which there is the world’s number 1 woman who is playing tennis and this is from the one who brought you The Innocence Files and QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

This will be releasing on the 21st of July And this series is based on kids who are there in criminal activities with all those characters from Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards who will be in a squad together and will be a threat to the city.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1)

This is coming on Netflix and it’s releasing on the 23rd of July. This amazing series’s creator is Kevin Smith.

The series is picking up as soon as possible after the original series which was ended with the war for Eternia and now hopefully it is coming to a conclusion. So audiences are highly waiting for this part one to be released.

Resort to Love

Of course, no doubt coming on Netflix and that too on the 29th of July this year. This is directed by Steven K. Tsuchida.

Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Alexander Hodge, Sinqua Walls, and Karen Obilom are the ones who will be starring in this romantic comedy. Audiences are waiting for this to release.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1)

As of right now, this is not sure that when this part one is going to release but we are sure that it will be releasing on Netflix.

And this is a live-action that the audience will be experiencing also, we are sure that it will thereby July of this year so stay tuned to this website.

For the moment the trailer has been released so you can watch it right below by clicking on it:

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Final Season)

So guys The most awaited is coming this July on Netflix of course unfortunately we don’t know about the release dates but, stay tuned with this website to know the release dates. Of course, this is anime and with a lot of thrillers and adventures.

For any further updates, stay tuned to this website for the latest news and updates.