I do sing the “Sapito”: Danna Paola indirectly sends Belinda? (VIDEO)

Danna Paola showed up at Oaxaca and the show was also present on Golden Scorpion, who used the time behind the scenes to joke with the singer, but she did not leave.

On the first opportunity, the youtuber He went to see Danna and asked if she was going to use cleavage for her presentation, to which she replied “Here we are decent, we sing urban reggaeton, but we are decent"

The 24-year-old singer and actress was never inhibited by his heavy jokes. Golden Scorpion and always had a funny answer.

However, the best moment of both was when the youtuber made him promise Danna Paola that would participate in a video of Scorpion at the wheel.

When you want, when you invite me, but I drive. I like driving, I am a truck driver. I am not in the range of women who do not know how to drive, I do know how to drive. ”

It should be remembered that recently, when Belinda participated with the Golden Scorpion he also asked the youtuber let her drive and he agreed with much regret.

However, that was not enough for him. influencer Y He asked Danna Paola to promise that they would talk about several “scandals” in his career and she said yes.

Let's talk about everything. Until when you ran to the Rules, even how you hate Ludovico, your rivalry with Belinda. ”

Immediately, Danna Paola He confessed that he has no rivalry with the singer and even sent him a kiss, but said she does sing the Sapito

With whom? I have no rivalry with anyone, we send them a kiss (…) I do sing the Sapito and she the Candy World ”.

Danna Paola he also talked about the story behind his success Hey Pablo and confessed that he has very bad luck in love.

On the other hand, the fans of the Golden Scorpion They agreed that the singer be present in a video of him.

