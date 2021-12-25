How To Turn Off PS5 Controller While Watching Netflix

Netflix offers a great way to watch your favorite movies and TV shows. However, there may be times when you want to disable the controller so that you can enjoy the show without interruption. Here’s how to turn off the PS5 controller while watching Netflix:

1) Open the Netflix app on your PS5.

2) Select the show or movie that you want to watch.

3) Press the Options button on the PS5 controller.

4) Select “Disable Controller.”

5) The controller will now be disabled. You can enjoy your show or movie without interruption.

To enable the controller again, press the Options button and select “Enable Controller.” The controller will then be enabled, and you can continue watching your show or movie.

This will work on any of the newer models of Sony’s PlayStation console. Depending on which model you have, the feature might be under a different name. For example, the PS4 allows you to turn off the controller by pressing “Start” and “Enter,” but this function is not available on older console versions. If you do not see the Disable Controller option when viewing Netflix, that is probably why.

Netflix can be streamed across most modern gaming consoles, including Playstation 4 and Xbox One. However, unlike your PC or phone, where you can use a built-in browser to access streaming services like Netflix, watching shows is often blocked from web browsers in gaming consoles. This means it may be impossible to watch Netflix if you’re using your Xbox One or Playstation 4 to browse the internet; you’ll need to use the Netflix app instead.

Ps5 media remote:

If you’re trying to watch Netflix on your PS5, but all you see is a black screen, there might be another issue. First, make sure your TV supports HDCP 2.2. If it doesn’t, or if the output format is not set to 1080p (not 1080i), the PS5 will not allow any video output at all after enabling HDCP 2.2. You’ll need to change your TV’s settings before continuing.

Additionally, the service may be blocked if you’re attempting to watch Netflix through a PlayStation browser. You’ll need to use the official Netflix app that is available for download via your console’s store.

Different models of Sony’s consoles may have other names for this function within the Netflix app — you might need to select “Disable Controller” or “Disable Application.” If none of these options appear when you try watching Netflix on your PS5, it means such an option likely doesn’t exist, and you can only watch Netflix through other methods such as the Web Browser.