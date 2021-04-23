how to follow today’s Apple “Spring Loaded” event live

Today is the day. After several weeks waiting for the possibility of an event or a product launch via a press release, Apple invited us to today’s event last week. Under the title “Spring Loaded” an event is being prepared in which we should see the arrival of new iPad Pro, new iPad mini and some other surprises, including a possible premium service for podcasts.

Keynote time in different countries

As is customary, the keynote will be broadcast in real time from Cupertino both on Apple’s official website and on other channels. Thus, at 7:00 p.m., mainland Spain time, the event will begin. These are the broadcast hours of the event in other time zones:

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12:00.

Venezuela: 13:00.

Argentina, Chile: 14:00.

Canary Islands: 18:00.

How to view the keynote from a Mac, iPhone or iPad

As Apple is already used to us, the retransmission of the keynote happens simultaneously on the website of Apple as well as in YouTube, so we can choose the route that is most comfortable for us.

Of course, if you want to combine its visualization with the live monitoring that we will do on our YouTube channel We recommend you go to the Apple website, which, in general, is slightly more advanced.

How to view the keynote from an Apple TV

In addition to the Apple website and the YouTube channel Apple also relay the keynote in the app TV that, from the comfort of our living room, we can watch on Apple TV. Undoubtedly one of the best ways to see the arrival of the new iPad Pro and a method that we can also use in the rest of compatible devices.

How to see the iPad Pro keynote from Windows 10 or Android

For those of you who don’t have an iOS or Mac device on hand at the time of the event, there is still a way to view it. From Windows 10 we can use the Edge browser to access the page of the streaming de Apple, as well as the official YouTube channel.

In this case we can also access our live monitoring as well as the comments and follow-up on our YouTube channel.

Live Applesfera tracking

For this very special event we have prepared a video follow-up as well as another one in text / images. Both will be reunited in the Applesfera special monitoring page.

From here we can read the announcements and news second by second, as well as the links to the complete articles that we will publish. From 18:25 on this same page the inserted video will appear so that we can combine both follow-ups.

Without a doubt an event that promises to be the most interesting, beyond the new iPad Pro, which is said soon, we will surely see news in the field of accessories, such as the new AirTags, new covers and straps and some other surprises. See you in a few hours.