‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ Delays its Premiere Along with Another her Collection of Disney Titles

Disney rebuilds its calendar.

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ delayed its premiere until August.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ will have a limited release in December.

If COVID does not treat us more leniently in 2021, why would large distributors do it? With humanity riding the new wave of the virus as best it can while policymakers make an unnecessary (though impeccable) tribute to Berlanga, the capitalist part of this essential cultural business continues to do its thing.

The commitment to streaming is clear and, for this reason, the production companies that move the industry have decided to suddenly publish a new postponement schedule for theatrical releases, ignoring that little by little it will be more difficult for these to happen if the cinemas continue without its premieres also this beginning of the year.

Concerning Disney, we have learned that the new release date of ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’, which from February 2020 passed to March 2021 and now stands at August 2021.

With Matthew Vaughn back at the helm after ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2014) and ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (2017), the new ‘Kingsman’ will be a prequel that will take us “many years before the events of the first movie” and will change espionage and action for an environment closer to “period drama”, reforming the concept” Kingsman “as a simple tailor shop.

But this has not been the only move from the Fox project folder that Disney has displaced. The imminent ‘The Night House’ (David Bruckner, 2021) moves away until July, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (Michael Showalter, 2021) makes a niche in September with ‘Antlers: Dark Creature’ (Scott Cooper, 2021 ), which has been in a drawer for more than a year. ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong ‘ (Alessandro Carloni, Jean-Philippe Vine, 2021) will arrive in October, six months later than planned, and it seems that it has had more luck than ‘Bob’s Burgers: The Movie’ (Loren Bouchard, 2021), that has simply disappeared.

“We are the first independent intelligence agency.” Watch the brand-new trailer for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nVOIcbBb3v — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 21, 2020

As for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’, a remake of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ (Edmund Goulding, 1947), its date is confirmed in December but as a “limited release”, so we can expect surprises online.