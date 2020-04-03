         How to download Disney + movies to SD card and what to consider

Share it:

Do you want to take all the movies and series that you like the most from Disney + regardless of the Internet connection being dropped? The platform's Android application allows its download. And not only to the phone, but also to the SD card. Does your mobile have a socket for said card? Well, you can save endless content without running out of phone storage.

The Disney + streaming platform has been in Spain and other territories for a week: the company expanded its use beyond the United States and initial countries; Fortunately for those of us who wanted to access all the movies and series from our mobile and other devices. To do this, you only need the Disney + application, an app that is available for Android and offers an extremely attractive option: download the content to the phone to view it offline. And the good thing is that said download is also suitable for SD cards, a detail that avoids the limitation of the device's own storage.

All content without running out of storage

It is not that recent mobiles are characterized by short storage because even the cheapest mid-range and apart from 128 GB almost as standard, but it never hurts to have a memory card to save the multimedia content there. Mp3s, movies and downloads of those streaming apps that allow saving to SD, such as Spotify, Netflix and Disney +. This option greatly improves the application, it also gives air to those who are subscribed to the platforms and have very tight storage, both due to the limit of the device itself and an excess of installed apps.

How to activate Disney + downloads so that are saved in the SD memory instead of in the storage of the mobile or tablet? The process is as follows:

Make sure that your Android has an SD memory installed, that it is detected correctly and that it has enough space.

Open Disney + and click on your avatar, the right icon from the bottom menu.

Go to 'App settings'.

Since the SD card does not steal space from your Android, the most recommended is activate 'High' in the 'Download quality' menu .

. Enter 'Download location' and change the destination to 'External storage'. Disney + highlights the space in GB that is available so that you know what storage interests you the most (everything will depend on what is left to occupy).

From then on, everything you download will be saved on the SD card. To differentiate it from internal storage, Disney + marks each downloaded video with an SD card icon: This way you can know where each file has been saved and how the storage is being spent.

What you should take into account with the downloaded content