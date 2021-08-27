Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Drop Physical Buttons

Samsung has repeatedly resisted the pressure to drop some of its physical buttons, including the3.5mm headphone jack.

However, in a swift switch of fate, the tech giant is currently planning to remove the headphone jack and others, according to Android Police.

Android Phone reported that the expected Galaxy Note 10 may not have this feature that the company has strived to keep for a long period of time.

Other physical buttons that the company is considering ditching include the power and volume keys. On the other hand, the company is may opt for pressure or capacitive-sensitive areas of the phone.

When Apple brought the iPhone 7 into the market in 2016, the company canvassed for the removal of the headphone jack.

While OnePlus, Huawei, Motorola, and Google dropped theirs, Samsung and LG stood their ground and resisted every effort to convince them to tow the path of their competitors. Apple’s efforts were fruitless.

However, there are a couple of reasons why Samsung could reconsider its stance on the headphone jack. One plausible explanation is to create room for a larger battery in the proposed Samsung Note 10.

Also, it may make it easier for the company to create a thinner phone model than the existing models.

Prior to the announcement by Android Police, several websites have reported the possible removal of the headphone jack and other physical buttons in the past.