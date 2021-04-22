How to change the playback speed of voice memos

From now on listening to WhatsApp voice notes can take less time: the application has just introduced three-speed playback. You can speed up the audios to 1.5x and 2x; with the disadvantage of the logical distortions in the voice.

Voice notes are a good way to communicate anything without the hassle of having to explain it by putting letters together, but they have a clear drawback: endure your listening from beginning to end to be able to find out everything. But what if you could speed up playback to cut that time in half? Well, it’s already possible: the latest version of WhatsApp includes audio playback at three speeds. Hallelujah.

Up to half the time to hear a voice memo

Do you also have those friends who only communicate with voice memos? Listening to them from beginning to end is usually a matter of several minutes; a time that WhatsApp now allows to reduce with its new sound ‘throttle’ with three patterns: 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Just press the button and voice memos require much less attention.

We had already seen this functionality in a previous leak, now we finally have it available in Android applications. It comes through the latest beta and its operation is as expected. And without the audios ceasing to understand each other, there is only some distortion due to the speed at which they are played.

To speed up the voice memos sent to you (or the ones you send, which also works with your own) you need to do the following:

Update to the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

Once the application is updated, click on the play button that appears in any audio or voice note.

You will see that the avatar of the message changes to ‘1x’. Click on that button and the speed will change to ‘1x’; jumping to ‘2x’ if you press a third time. With the fourth the speed returns to its normal state.

The speed of the audios is maintained for all voice notes until you manually change it again. These notes will play one after the other at 1x, 1.5x, or 2x, depending on what you want. This speed is maintained even if you close the application: you must readjust it manually.

The change is already available in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, as we said. With this new function, it is much more comfortable to cope with the excess audio that ends up filling most conversations. Now all that remains is for WhatsApp to introduce an official way to transcribe voice notes to text.