how to change the colors and sound of the camera on your Xiaomi

We are going to show you a somewhat hidden Xiaomi function, but quite interesting if we want to get the most out of the camera settings. From MIUI 12 we can customize the accent colors of the camera interface, something that few layers of customization allow.

Following a few simple steps you can change both these accent colors and the shutter sound, in case you have it active. Let’s see how the process is done.

How to change camera colors in MIUI 12

With the arrival of MIUI 12 came a very interesting novelty at the level of customization: accent colors for the camera. It is a function that is not very far in settings, but we have to navigate a bit between menus to find it. We are going to teach you how to change the colors of the camera in these easy steps.

Open the camera of your Xiaomi with MIUI 12

Click on the three lines in the upper left corner

Click on ‘settings’

In the ‘general settings’ submenu you will see ‘customize’, press

Click on ‘colors’

Clever. Once we have clicked on the ‘colors’ section, we can choose from a palette of five colors: yellow, pastel pink, purple, blue and cyan. Each of these colors has a preview, so we will see how the colors will be before applying them.

If we want any of these colors to be the one we see in the camera accents, we just have to give it to apply.

How to change the shutter sound in MIUI 12

As we have changed the color of the camera we can do the same with the sound of the shutter, the noise that the camera makes every time we take a photo. We have to do it practically from the same route, but from a different setting.

Open the camera of your Xiaomi with MIUI 12

Click on the three lines in the upper left corner

Click on ‘settings’

In the ‘general settings’ submenu you will see ‘customize’, press

Click on ‘sound’

In this case you will find four options to change the shutter sound– Default, Retro, Movie, and Modern. In this case, just click on any of them for it to apply.