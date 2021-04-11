The creator of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ reveals an alternative ending for the character of Paul Bettany in the Marvel series

It’s been more than a month since ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ came to an end and the Marvel Universe has moved on with ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. However, Jac Schaeffer, creator of the series starring Elizabeth Olsen y Paul Bettany, has made us have to look at her again when unveiling the alternate ending that they handled for the character of Vision.

Watch out for ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ SPOILERS from now on

A very important change

As you may recall, Wanda was forced to say goodbye to both her children and Vision by ending this alternate reality that she had created in Westview. It is not at all clear that she knows that another version of Vision with her memories is out there, rather giving the feeling that she has accepted to step forward instead of focusing on the pain suffered, but Schaeffer has revealed in the podcast The Empire Film who ran a alternative ending for the character played by Bettany:

That scene was shot early, a long time ago. It was early in production because it was written early in the process. For me, it was the heart of the series, part of that language was part of my proposal. Originally, she had to cast a binding spell to reunite with him. That changed.

Unfortunately, Schaeffer did not delve further about it, especially what consequences would something like this have, that Wanda is very powerful, but maybe not so much to do something like that without having to pay a high price in return. However, the most important thing is that the ending of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ works better without that important detail, since it is true that it is sadder, but also gives a much more satisfying and organic closure to the duel of the superheroine played by Olsen.