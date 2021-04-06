How to activate the Chat and Rooms tabs in the Gmail app

After integrating Meet into Gmail, Google has decided also include Chat and Rooms within your email application (which, by the way, renewed its icon a few months ago). This new feature, which initially only reached G Suite customers (now Google Workspace), has already begun to reach users of personal Google accounts.

Although it is not the final version, Google has enabled early access to test it, so that it is now possible to activate it in the Gmail app for Android quickly and easily. Next, we explain how to do it step by step.

Feature available in early access

In August of last year, Google introduced the new tabs Meet, Chat y Rooms de Google and Gmail for G Suite customers. The Meet (Meeting) ended up landing soon in the app for users of personal accounts, but we have had to wait until now to also have the Chat and Rooms tabs available.

This new feature, which arrives in version 2021.03.07.364486182 of la app Gmail para Android, it is hidden in the Settings and is still in the testing phase, but it is now possible to enable it in a simple way:

Open the Gmail app and enter the menu by clicking on the icon in the upper left corner.

Tap on ‘Setting’ .

Touch about the account in which you want to integrate Chat and Rooms.

In the ‘General’ section, check the box ‘Chat (early access)’.

Instantly, Google will show you a pop-up window in which it warns that, when activate Google Chat in Gmail, you will be able to test additional functionalities, but there may be “bugs and other problems”. It also reminds you that you can go back to the previous settings at any time. To do this, just repeat the process and uncheck the box.

Once the function is enabled, in addition, when returning to the home screen, several pop-up windows stand out. the changes and possibilities of the new Gmail interface (like reactions and smart responses). From this moment, therefore, we can access emails, chat, rooms and video calls without leaving the Gmail app.

The possibility of activating these tabs, as we said, is in the testing phase for Gmail users on Android, but will soon arrive in stable version and it will also be extended to the app for iOS.