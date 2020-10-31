How many chapters does Stranger Things have? The complete breakdown of the episodes

After the long hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, work on the set for the fourth season of Stranger Things proceeds non-stop. And the news continues to leak: three new characters have been spotted on the sets of Stranger Things 4. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to find out the release date of Stranger Things 4.

While we wait to find out what the future of the Netflix series holds in store, we have already covered some in-depth information on our pages, such as those that we believe are the most powerful characters and monsters in Stranger Things. Today, however, we will try to clarify the ideas to those who have never followed the series and would like to start doing so, or even to those who intend to restart the show, before witnessing the spectacular next series of episodes signed by the brothers. Matt e Ross Duffer.

Let’s start from the beginning. The TV series Stranger Things consists of 3 seasons, for a total of 25 episodes. A very special fact about the show is that the seasons are not divided into normal episodes, but into chapters, as if each cycle of episodes hypothetically represented a book. In fact, each episode, in front of its name, shows the number of the chapter it refers to.

The first season is therefore composed of eight chapters, and focuses mainly on the disappearance of the young man Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and how her friends, Mike, Dustin and Lucas will try to uncover the mystery behind this disappearance, together with the help of a new friend, who seems to be hiding a terrible secret, namely Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), all while a fearsome threat looms over the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The second season, in this case consisting of nine chapters, sees the arrival in the city of two brothers, Max (Sadie Sink) e Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), who will shake both the balance of friendships between our beloved protagonists, and the character of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), which will have a new rival at school. Furthermore, the mysteries continue to thicken, and the creatures that haunt the Upside down they are increasingly hungry and looking for victims.

For the third season we return to the eight chapters, and we will witness a vastness of new emotions and events: from the dynamics between the young and rebellious Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve, to the new dangers of Upside down, to some Russian scientists and military and their experiments, the third season of Stranger Things proved to be a concentrate of adrenaline and fear, with an ending that moved most of us.

Avoiding further spoilers than what has been said, we refer you to the complete scan of the episodes of Stranger Things, available in streaming on the platform Netflix:

Season One

Chapter One: The Disappearance of Will Byers

Chapter Two: The Maple Street Weirdo

Chapter Three: Holiday Lights

Chapter Four: The Body

Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat

Chapter Six: The Monster

Chapter Seven: The Bathtub

Chapter Eight: The Upside Down

Second season

Chapter one: Mad Max

Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Crazy

Chapter three: The tadpole

Chapter Four: Will the Wise

Chapter Five: Dig Dug

Chapter Six: The Spy

Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister

Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer

Chapter Nine: The Door

Third season

Chapter one: Suzie, do you hear me?

Chapter Two: Nightmares

Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Chapter four: The sauna

Chapter Five: The Mind Flayer Army

Chapter six: The weapon

Chapter Seven: The Bite

Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt

And as the names of the chapters of the fourth season of Stranger Things continue to be revealed, the ball passes to you: have you seen the series? Did you like it? Are you going to recover it? Let us know in the comments section!