Welcome to Demon School: promotional videos and posters for the upcoming second season

As anticipated earlier this month, the second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has a release date, and immediately showed itself similar to the previous one, light in tone and full of characters and funny situations right from the first promotional video aired recently, and shared on social media by NHK.

As you can in fact see in the post reported at the bottom, which confirm April 17 as the debut date of the series, the video aims to present all the main characters quickly and with a very short introduction who will find themselves alongside the fourteen-year-old Iruma Suzuki in a colorful world characterized by all kinds of demons, such as his best friend Alice Smodeus, and of course the school principal Babyls, aka Sullivan, and his assistant Opera, who has several physical aspects in common with felines.

They have also been confirmed two new characters and their respective voice actors, we are talking about Ronove Lomiere with the voice of Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Ari voiced by Shinichiro Miki instead, of which you can also find the drawings made in the character design phase, at the bottom of the page. To direct the second season of the animated transposition of the work created by Osamu Nishi, he will return Makoto Moriwaki, while the production was handled entirely by Bandai Namco Pictures.

We remember that the series will be officially released on April 17th, and to make the wait less heavy we leave you to our impressions about the first season of Welcome to Demon School.