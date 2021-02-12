How Heavy Are the Dumbbells, You Lift?: Crossed 150 million views.

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?: It was announced that the video with the opening theme for the series had exceeded 150 million views on YouTube.

The video features the single “Onegai Muscle,” performed by voice actors Ai Fairuz and Kaito Ishikawa. It should be mentioned that this is not the initial animated sequence with which the series opens, but rather a video starring the professional wrestler Reika Saiki and the bodybuilder Naotaka Yokokawa.

For their part, Sandrovich and MAAM, artists relatively new to the industry, began publishing the manga on Shogakukan publisher’s Ura Sunday website and the same publisher’s Manga ONE application in 2016. The publisher published the ninth compiled volume—last April 10.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation, produced by Doga Kobo Studios, under the direction of Mitsue Yamazaki, and scripts written by Fumihiko Shimo, released in July 2019.

Synopsis of How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?:

Hibiki… Are you getting fat again? Cruel words from a friend cut like a knife through the heart of Hibiki Sakura, a high school girl who loves to eat. Hibiki then decides to go on a diet to be absolutely slim for the summer holidays, but she cannot exercise alone. That’s when Hibiki comes across a training gym near her home!

Upon joining the gym, Hibiki meets the beautiful and charismatic student council president, Akemi Soryuin, and delves into the intense and fun world of fitness training. Stay tuned for the next update.