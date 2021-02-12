Blend S: The opening song crossed six million views.

The opening sequence of the animated manga adaptation Blend S was reported to have surpassed six million views on YouTube, specifically in the version uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the distribution platform Crunchyroll. The video features the song “Bon Appetit,” performed by the musical unit Blend A ( Azumi Waki, Akari Kito, Anzu Haruno ).

On the other hand, Blend S is a manga written and illustrated by Miyuki Nakayama, published through the Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine of the Houbunsha publishing house in October 2013. The publisher published the fifth compilation volume in January of 2019, followed by the sixth in March 2020.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures Studios, directed by Ryouji Masuyama, and scripts written by Gou Zappa, released in October 2017.

There have been no announcements about the production of a second season, and Aniplex of America holds distribution rights.

Blend S Synopsis:

Wanting to be independent, 16-year-old Maika Sakuranomiya is desperate for a part-time job so she can afford to study abroad. Unfortunately, her requests are frequently turned down due to the menacing look she unintentionally gives each time she smiles, despite her cheerful disposition.

After another failed interview, he comes across Cafe Stile, a coffee shop where waiters interact with customers while playing distinctive personalities.

The Italian store manager, Dino, falls in love with Maika’s cuteness at first sight and offers her a job as a waitress with a sadistic character. Along with his inherent clumsiness, he successfully manages to cater to a couple of masochistic clients in keeping with his ruthless new personality.

Alongside Kaho Hinata as the tsundere and Mafuyu Hoshikawa as the younger sister, Maika decides to make the most of her unique quirk and solidifies her position in the cafe's ruthless cruelty.