How has Manchester City prepared for the upcoming match with Liverpool?

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are in the top Premier League football clubs. In the past 28 Premier League seasons, these two England football teams have won many championship titles. At the end of the 11th round of the Premier League, both Liverpool and Man City won 3 more points in the championship race this season.

After Manchester City won 3-0 against Olympiakos in the third round of the Champions League group stage, Guardiola gave the players a day off. After that, they started preparing for the important match in the Premier League against Liverpool on November 8.

According to the betting site w88vietbet.com, the players should have a comfortable day after they have been facing a dense schedule recently. This England football team then has 2 days to prepare for the match against Liverpool.

So, after 3 matches, Manchester City got 9 points and set one foot in the 1/8 round. Now, they will temporarily put the Champions League down and focus on the Premier League. At this time, the former champion Liverpool is leading in the table of the England Premier League with 16 points after 7 rounds. Meanwhile, Manchester City is in the 10th position with 11 points and a match that has not taken place yet.

The good recent performances of both Man City and Liverpool

If Liverpool has 5 consecutive wins in all competitions, Man City’s number is 4 wins and 1 draw. In the upcoming match, if Liverpool defeats Man City, they will increase the gap with the Premier League champions to 9 points. It is an unbelievable gap when the new season has passed 12 rounds. However, this is completely possible if you look at the instability of Manchester City and the strength of Liverpool’s home field.

After 11 rounds in the Premier League this season, Manchester City won 8 matches, earning 25 points. Coach Pep Guardiola’s football club had many impressive winnings like when they defeated Watford with the score 8-0. As can be seen, the potential strength of Manchester City is extremely appreciated.

The potential problems Manchester city has to face

If looking closely, this is the season when the Blue Manchester is gradually revealing many problems. Among them, Pep Guardiola’s biggest headache lies in the defense. Many mistakes in the defense of Manchester City were revealed after midfielder Aymeric Laporte got injured.

Laporte’s absence caused Pep Guardiola to lose the leader in the defense. This forced the Spanish coach to use a pair of stubborn midfielders like Fernandinho – John Stones, or Nicolás Otamendi – Fernandinho. Of course, none of them creates peace of mind for Pep in the team’s defensive ability.

With such a fragile defense, Manchester City has many reasons to worry when they have to face the strong attacks from Liverpool. Blue Manchester’s next big problem is that this season, De Bruyne’s dependence is obvious. Both Man City’s defeats in the Premier League 2019/20 against Norwich and Wolves are matches in which the Belgian star was absent.

Last season, Pep Guardiola created an attacking strategy that did not depend on De Bruyne. But this season, the defendant’s offensive power is relying on the Belgian striker.

The last big problem with Manchester City is poor preparation in terms of strength and force. It is hard to believe that Pep will have to enter the great battle with Liverpool without half the main squad due to injuries including Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, David Silva, and Ederson.

In particular, the absence of David Silva will make Manchester City’s creativity significantly decrease. This means they will have to depend more on De Bruyne’s inspiration. In that situation, Liverpool of course has more chances to win.

Home advantage for Liverpool

It is important that the match will take place at Anfield, which has always been their huge advantage for Liverpool. Excluding the League Cup, Liverpool has won the last 15 matches in all competitions in Anfield. And yet, history also supports The Kop because they are unbeaten to Man City in all competitions when they are kicked at home since 2004.

Conclusions

With the victories over Aston Villa and Southampton, the gap between these two teams is still 6 points. This has made the great war between the two leading Premier League teams this weekend even more attractive.