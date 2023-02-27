Hospital Playlist Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Hospital playlist has become an established Netflix show that has been popular ever since its initial season. Many fans have enjoyed watching this new Korean drama, and they can’t wait to see the new season of Hospital songlist for the fans.

Hospital Playlist, authored by Lee Woo-Jung as well as directed by Shin Won-ho, is one of South Korea’s most popular TV shows. Park Seung-Jae was in charge of making the show. The show is called Egg Is Coming, as well as CJ ENM is the company that makes it. There are many kinds of K dramas, but Slice of Life is the one people love most.

Hospital Playlist was one of the most popular TV shows ever because it followed the lives of five doctors who’d already met in medical school. Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-Myung, and Jeon Mi-do, among other talented and well-known people from the entertainment industry, are on Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist’s first season came out on March 12, 2020, and concluded on May 28, 2020. The first season of Hospital Playlist had a total of twelve episodes. Hospital Playlist got good reviews from audiences and critics alike. After its inaugural season, Hospital Playlist was the ninth most popular Korean drama ever shown on cable TV.

Because of this, the show’s creators decided to give it a second season. The second season started on June 17, 2021, with the identical episode count as the first season. According to some sources, neither was the first ep of the Hospital. The second season of Playlist had 10.007% more viewers than the first season, which is a record for the network.

Enthusiasts of Hospital Playlist are now asking for a third season to know more about it. We know you’re excited, so here’s everything you need to know about Hospital Playlist Season 3. The article will tell you things like when Season 3 of Hospital Playlist is coming out.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Release Date

Fans now want a third season, but the show hasn’t been picked for an additional season yet. But that doesn’t mean the show is over because the creators haven’t canceled it.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Cast

Hospital playlist had a great cast, and now fans who are looking forward to the new season want to know more about the cast as well as character types of Hospital playlist season 3. According to what we thought, the following people will be back in the Hospital playlist season 3.

Kim Jun-han will be seen as Ahn Chi-hong

Ahn Eun-jin for playing the role of the character Chu Min-ha

Jung Moon-sung will be seen as Do Jae-hak

Shin Hyun-been for playing the role of Jang Gyeo-ul

Jeon Mi-do will be seen as Chae Song-hwa

Kim Dae-myung is portrayed as Yang Seok-Hyeon

Jung Kyung-ho will be playing the role of the character Kim Jun-wan

Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jeong-won/Andrea

Jo Jung-suk for playing the role of Lee Ik-jun

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Trailer

Hospital’s playlist has some intriguing teasers, and after fans watched the trailer, they were even more excited to watch the show again after season 2 ended.

People are getting more excited about the next season, so they are eagerly waiting for updates on when the official trailer for the new season will be released.

They are also very excited to see the official trailer for Hospital playlist season 3, yet, right now, this same production studio hasn’t said anything about it.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Ratings

People are paying a lot of attention to Korean series right now, and fans love all of the newest ones. Many people such as this Netflix Romcom Korean television drama Hospital playlist, which has gotten a lot of ratings and reviews.

It has a rating of 8.8/10 on IMDb and 9.1/10 on MyDramalist, and about 96% of Google users liked to watch this Korean drama series, Hospital playlist.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Plot

The storyline of The Hospital playlist is great, and many fans who tuned in have praised it for its unique storyline and other intriguing story twists that make the show more exciting. The show is a mix of rom-com, medical dramas, and “slice of life” stories.

The show’s plot is very good, and it’s about 5 types of friends all of whom are doctors in their 40s. These friendship groups will work at the well-known Seoul Ulje Medical Centre.

They have been friends since college and both went to the same medical school. Song-Hwa is the only woman in this group who works as a neurosurgeon and is thought to be the most perfect doctor among her friends.

The show is around five doctors who work at the Yule Medical Centre. They have known each other since they were in medical school.

The first is attempting to become a specialist in liver transplantation, the second’s father started the hospital and is a senior lecturer of pediatric surgery, the same third is an assistant professor and face of the cardiothoracic surgical department, the fourth is indeed an academic of obstetrics and gynecology, and the last is a senior lecturer of neurosurgery.

It feels like an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. We have seen something like this before. So, if it gets picked up for a second season, we can learn more about the lives of such five main characters and meet some new ones.