Horizon Zero Dawn PC: where to find all the Watchers

While exploring the game world of Horizon: Zero Dawn you may find some strange holograms, called Observatories, that provide interesting information about the Earth's past. Here is the guide to find them all.

The Observers appear on the map and within the game with icons in the shape of eye, which you can interact with by activating the Concentration mode of Aloy's device. In doing so, a hologram will appear in front of you, revealing the structures that in the past covered the earth at that specific point, and an audio file will be activated that will tell the story and the life of some of the predecessors before the Apocalypse.

Inside the game you can find a total of 12 Watchers, and by unlocking them you will win a total of 2 trophies: First Observatory Found is All Observers Found; Furthermore, completing the set and reselling it to the merchants of Sundial will allow you to obtain a large quantity of metal fragments.

To allow you to find all the locations where the Observatories are located more conveniently and precisely, we refer you to video which you can see at the bottom of the mini-guide.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to find all the Metal Flowers. Before reading it, however, we recommend that you check out the Horizon: Zero Dawn new player guide, with our tips on open world, hunting and upgrades.