Horizon Zero Dawn for PC is a success: launch comparable to The Witcher 3

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition proved to be a success. In its latest report, SuperData (research agency headed by Nielsen) revealed that in the month of launch (August 2020) the open world of Guerrilla sold well 716 thousand digital copies through the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.

To help us get it right, Nielsen added that it is a fact “almost as big as” the one recorded by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its debut month (May 2015) and significantly higher than the achievements of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in October 2018. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition also did better than Death Stranding, which preceded it in July 2020, placing 477,000 copies at launch.

In short, it seems that Sony has something to celebrate, and for this reason the words of the PlayStation executives should not surprise at all, who in the latest financial report clearly expressed the desire to bring other Sony exclusives to PC in the future. It remains only to understand which one will be next. You think?