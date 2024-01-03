Horizon: An American Saga: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

While Taylor Sheridan is also justly credited, Kevin Costner’s performance in the neo-western TV series Yellowstone has been essential to sustaining the genre in recent years. But his monumental two-part film Horizon: An American Saga is making a huge comeback to cinemas, reviving the Western genre.

Costner has directed Best Picture winner Dances with Wolves and Open Range, so he is no stranger to large westerns. However, Horizon is said to be his passion project. It’s supposedly a factor in the decision to end Yellowstone after its fifth season because of how huge it is. All the information you could want for Horizon: An American Saga is available here.

Horizon: An American Saga Release Date

With its two-part release, Horizon: An American Saga looks to be an epic in the vein of Dances with Wolves, Kevin Costner’s Best Picture winner. The theatrical release dates for Chapter 1 are June 28, 2024, and August 16, 2024, which is approximately two months after Chapter 1.

Horizon: An American Saga Cast

Horizon stars Kevin Costner at the helm with an A-list ensemble that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Thomas Haden Church, and Jena Malone.

Given the length of this next trilogy, we may expect to see these familiar faces reprised several times, with fresh actors joining the cast on an ongoing basis.

This is the official roster of Horizon actors:

Kevin Costner

Sienna Miller

Sam Worthington

Jena Malone

Abbey Lee

Michael Rooker

Danny Huston

Luke Wilson

Isabelle Fuhrman

Jeff Fahey

Will Patton

Tatanka Means

Owen Crow Shoe

Ella Hunt

Jamie Campbell Bower

Giovanni Ribisi

Thomas Haden Church

Alejandro Edda

Tom Payne

Wasé Chief

Tim Guinee

Michael Angarano

Colin Cunningham

Scott Haze

Angus Macfadyen

Douglas Smith

Horizon: An American Saga Plot

The four-part film series will begin with the epic Horizon: An American Saga and will examine the westward expansion of the United States before and after the Civil War. Beyond that, there aren’t many story elements, but it’s obvious that Costner has a grand plan for the tales he’s going to convey.

The first film will certainly focus on the events leading up to the conflict, with Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga narrative perhaps depicting the perilous early days of the nation as its inhabitants sought to establish themselves and start constructing their aspirations amidst an uncertain future.

Horizon: An American Saga Creators

Horizon: An American Saga is an anticipated epic that Kevin Costner is not only directing and appearing in, but he also co-wrote with Jon Baird. Horizon was the first script that the multi-talented Hollywood actor has written in his career, which is interesting because this is Costner’s fourth time directing. Not only that, but this is Baird’s debut screenplay.

Horizon: An American Saga Trailer

Horizon: An American Saga’s first teaser trailer debuted in October 2023 and featured Kevin Costner in both the first and second chapters of the future Western film series.

Despite its brief duration of just 0:42, the teaser included important details on the release of the first and second films in the series, including their respective premiere dates in 2024 (June and August) and a clearer cast list. With just Utah scenery images and Kevin Costner’s off-screen gunfire, the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga failed to tease viewers with any plot details.

Even though it doesn’t reveal anything about the next picture, the short below does offer viewers a taste of what’s to come. A massive canyon, likely located in the American West, was seen in the first picture of the teaser. After that, we see Kevin Costner riding his horse over a wide-open field, and the release dates for both parts are announced.

Where to watch Horizon: An American Saga?

Horizon: An American Saga, distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, will debut exclusively in cinemas. Eventually, once the film’s theatrical run concludes, it will be streamable on Warner Bros.’ streaming service Max. The program already hosts Barbie and Blue Beetle, two of the studio’s recent blockbusters.