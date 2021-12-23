December Global Holidays Home Depot

Hey folks, it’s been a while since I wrote a blog post for the Depot. With the semester being halfway over and all that, I’ve had my hands full with exams and homework. Not to mention that we have some new holidays in December once again!

However, there are only two weeks left until winter break starts on January 4th, so I have time to write up this article for you guys! We need to add two global holidays to get our holiday on: “Feast of Winter Veil” from WOW and “Lantern Festival” from GW2. So let us begin!

First off is Feast of Winter Veil! This holiday was way back during WoW vanilla and is still celebrated today. It usually falls around December 25th and lasts for about a week. The main focus of the holiday is giving gifts to friends and family and eating lots of good food. There are also some fun in-game activities like the “Great Winter Veil Feast” found in Ironforge and Orgrimmar.

The Lantern Festival is a much newer holiday, only been around for a couple of years now. It takes place in late January/early February and celebrates the new year. The festival has many different aspects, but the main one is lanterns. Players can create lanterns from different materials and hang them all around Tyria. There are also fireworks shows and other festivities to enjoy.

These two holidays go hand in hand, which is why we’re doing them at the same time. This should be a fun and festive event for all! And yes, I know it’s only the 3rd, so I’m not too late 😛

Time Spiral Holiday: Feast of Winter Veil! [December 25th]

“And lo,’ said Deathwing on one winter morn, ‘Lo! My fiery minions have brought me gifts from distant lands!’ He then took unto himself that day both The WoW and GW2 calendars to add such holidays as he saw fit.” -Deathwing the Dragon God (not really)

“And yea did Greatfather Hawkwind give unto us many presents and stories of lore.” -Greatfather Hawkwind, the Traveling Merchant.

“And yea did Greatmother Stonebrow give unto us much food and drink.” -Greatmother Stonebrow the Reindeer Trainer.

“I have brought these gifts to thee, o mighty Deathwing, for I know you desire that we celebrate your greatness!” -Deathwing’s Understudy.

“Yes, yes I do.” -Deathwing the Destroyer.

The Feast of Winter Veil is a holiday first introduced to WoW in 2005. Considered by many as one of the “vanilla holidays,” this celebration takes place from December 25th-January 2nd and features many fun quests and items.

In addition to some new holiday items, Feasts can be found all over Ironforge and Orgrimmar, where NPCs offer food and drinks for players. The Greatfather also provides new toys for adventurers, such as a Puzzle Box or a Gingerbread Cookie.