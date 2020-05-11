Share it:

Lucifer Season 5: Did Tom Ellis Just Revealed Its Release Date And All Latest Information

Lucifer was always a success with it’s existing worldwide fanbase, also at the platform of Netflix. So, it’s not a surprise that there is the announcement of season 5 for Lucifer. The season 4 ended on a very remarkable node. Fans have got some idea about the happening of the next season. We can see God throughout season 5 of Lucifer.

Lucifer series will have 10 episodes, as we heard earlier. But now, according to some rumors, there can be 6 more episodes. Means on total there would be 16 episodes. 8 episodes will be released on Netflix together, and the rest eight will be released after that.

According to some rumors, the tenth episode of season 5 will be ‘bloody’. So, it’s going to be an amazing and super fun story.

What about the Release Date of Lucifer Season 5:

Lucifer season 5 is going to happen soon on Netflix and it is very good news for the fans as they were eagerly waiting for the next season. We can expect Lucifer season 5 sometime in summers in 2020. But due to the coronavirus effect, it’s going to be late, and we are not yet sure about the release.

Recently, star Tom Ellis Has been accounted to have chased more scenes. He was also accounted to have pursued more scenes for the upcoming season. He said that he doesn’t have any idea about the release, even no one has. Also added that when he would know, viewers would be the first to know.

The cast of Lucifer season 5:

The core cast is Tom Ellis as Lucifer and D.B. Woodside as God’s favorite son. We can see them both spending some quality time with their father in this last season.

