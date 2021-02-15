Horimiya – Chapter 5 – Review.

This review on Horimiya chapter five contains spoilers. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, I recommend you go check it out and then go back to read the review.

I can’t say it out loud:

Horimiya chapter five begins with a still pensive Hori after Miyamura’s confession. Things go awry when she gets jealous over a little misunderstanding, but it doesn’t take long to fix it.

Before he can clarify his situation, Kyousuke, Hori’s father, arrives home. It is thanks to him that Hori finally declares Miyamura as her boyfriend. Now that they are dating, Miyamura tells Tooru that even though it hurts, he decides to move on.

For her part, Sakura continues to appreciate Ishikawa from afar, her complex does not allow her to be more assertive and takes a bit of frustration with Remi. In the end, they both makeup quickly. Miyamura is still a bit uncomfortable when facing Tooru, but he asks him to be expected since they are okay.

Finally Horimiya:

Now yes, we are finally on the starting line for the explosion of this youth romance. Having expressed her feelings in a kind of impulse, Miyamura has gotten her answer.

The casual way of confessing and leaving turned out to be a small escape; he knew that Hori was awake, but he was not prepared to hear her answer. A heartfelt touch for this couple because despite their closeness and apparent interest, Miyamura is someone with many insecurities.

It is logical to see him escape as a first impulse. Hori was no better at this, as she also had her own insecurities, although, of course, hers were more focused on the future that lay ahead. She proved to be more reflective about the future; her doubts were always in the change that their relationship would undergo, but not in her feelings.

For both, the answer came by itself; they could not escape from that conversation and less when there were misunderstandings to clarify. Chika’s unexpected appearance as a possible rival made Kyoko finally understand the importance of the change in their relationship.

It is a bit like what I experience with Remi, but she doesn’t want Miyamura to be taken from her with an even more uncomfortable feeling. But the only way to achieve that is by being something unique to each other.

Initially, Miyamura did not expect an answer but felt the ease he could be hated and cast aside; his perspective changed. This is how both understood the need to be unique rather than a couple.

This is how the climax moment came in the most particular way, very typical of them. Again, they were not wrapped in their own world, nor did they have the rosiest moment; it was made official with a simple statement.

It may seem a bit lacking in romance, but the freshness and every day of its transformation are what make it unique. Horimiya didn’t need an elaborate statement and a honeyed moment to convey the weight of emotions.

Clearly, everything was portrayed, the shame, the pride, the relief, and the love, the only declaration of Hori to his father pointing to Miyamura as her boyfriend was enough to fill our hearts. The cherry that completed the picture was his advance as he held her hands and felt the weight of the parting.

True friendship:

Although the officialization of the Horimiya was the big cherry on the cake, we cannot ignore the signs of friendship that we saw. Let’s talk about Sakura first, she continues to observe Tooru from afar, and as a good observant lover, she cannot ignore the changes in her attitude.

Unfortunately, although she cares about him, she cannot do anything because she does not have the confidence to approach him. Remi, who cares for her friend, offers to help her, even if it’s to listen to her.

It’s not that Sakura doesn’t want to go to Remi; it’s just that she lacks confidence in every way. It is not easy for her to admit her infatuation because she does not feel suitable; something like falling in love does not seem to be something to which she is entitled. Like many girls, Sakura has no confidence in her personal image,

It’s not that Sakura actually wants to be Remi; she wants more self-confidence. This is something that Remi knows well; she is definitely his best friend. Sakura’s words were somewhat harsh and could hurt if it weren’t because the one who received them was Remi, who knows and understands her best.

They have that level of trust, in which they can easily forgive themselves because they know there was no real intention to hurt themselves. Then we have Miyamura and Ishikawa, they may not have the same level of confidence as Sakura and Remi, but there is no doubt that they have already become great friends.

For despite his infatuation, Tooru was able to back down and accept his friend’s victory. Because at the end of the day that’s what they are, friends and no matter what, that’s important and special to him.

In both cases, it is clear that friendship is extraordinary, especially at that age, when it seems that they are the only people who really understand and support us.

The change that I don’t fit in:

It is not my style to compare anime with manga; I rarely do it and generally only when there is a need for it. This time I am facing one of those situations. We already knew that they had made many adjustments in this adaptation that have led to eliminating several scenes from the manga, entire chapters in fact.

However, this week’s omission was alarming to me. I’ll put them in context; after her confession and escape, Miyamura doesn’t know how to face her feelings fully and goes to Shindou for advice.

Obviously, this did not happen in the anime, and that is precisely what left me a bit cold. Well, this talk with Shindou is an important turning point for Miyamura’s feelings.

Unlike what the anime portrays and explained above, Miyamura does not seek an answer just for the feeling of how easily he could be hated.

In fact, it is thanks to Shindou that he resolves that he wants to have Hori just for him, that is to say, that he wants to be unique for her. It is a bit complicated for him to accept initially because, as we know, his confidence is significantly diminished.

But again, Shindou is the one who puts his feet on the ground and makes him see how offensive his contemptuous attitude is. By despising himself in that way, he is also questioning the feelings of those who love him, like Hori.

This clarifies Miyamura that it is not up to him but Hori to accept or reject those feelings. It’s a whole process that was just eliminated, which hurts because it’s beautiful and thoughtful.

Final comment:

Horimiya chapter five has been a beautiful episode. The confirmation of their love and the beginning of Hori and Miyamura’s relationship has been so natural that it is pleasant to watch.

There are too many things that have been removed for this adaptation, so perhaps all this development can feel a bit rushed, but times do not allow it to be. The comfort and everyday life of the day only serve as an impulse to demonstrate your relationship’s organic nature.

And even if that record didn’t exist, you are both at an age where everything moves in a hurry; there is nothing wrong with letting go.

Before I close on this, let me say that I love Hori’s father’s introduction. Kyousuke is one of my favorite characters; he is definitely not a typical father; the best thing about him is how relaxed his name is.

For now, he has already shown us his ability to adapt and relate, which quickly took over Miyamura’s attention. You will see later; he is undoubtedly an outstanding father-in-law.

So far the review, I leave you the usual questions: What did you think of this chapter? Did you like the beginning of the Horimiya? What is your opinion of Sakura and Remi’s friendship? Who will bring happiness to Tooru? We will agree that you really deserve it. Stay tuned for the next update.