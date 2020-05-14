NCIS season 18 Release Date and Cast

Share it:

NCIS season 18

Introduction

After the successful ending of season 17 on the month of April this year, fans have been waiting to hear the good news of its renewal for the next season. For all those, their prayers have been answered and it has been officially announced that NCIS is coming back with its next season very soon. A tease for the upcoming season was released by the production and it has actually made he adrenaline level o even high for all the fans. The following season might overcome the disappointment of its viewers due to the fact that season 17 was ended 4 episodes early due to COVID -19.

Release date

No official announcement has yet been done regarding the release date. According to the trend each season gets aired on CBS in the month of September each year but this time chances for it to go with the trend seem little less due to COVID -19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing norms have not le the shooting being done and hence delay in the release. Let’s hope for the situation to get better as soon as possible

Cast

The cast of the upcoming season is expected to stay the same as in season 17. The actors include Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emilly Wickersham, Maria Belli, Rocky Carroll, and others. The season was shot so there is no reason for the makers to change the cast. Also, the characters and the actors playing the parts have been so much loved by the viewers that any change might result in disappointment among the fans. The viewers who have been following the series from season 1 are eagerly waiting for its trailer which is expected to be released after current virus conditions get better and shooting stars. Till then, let’s wait for the nest to come.

