Holding Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Holding, based on Graham Norton’s novel of the same name, has quickly become a fan favorite among those who enjoy murder mystery shows. Fans of this great drama can’t contain their excitement at the premiere of the first season. As its preceding episode has become a screen highlight. There’s no denying that the audience is eager for more of the spectacle.

Conleth Hill, known as Serpent PJ Collins on Game of Thrones, stars in the murder mystery. The first season of this suspenseful show centers on a cold-case murder that has the entire town on edge. The show’s fans were enthusiastic about every minute because of its engaging plot.

Holding Season 2 Renewal Status

No news on Holding Season 2 has been announced as of yet. On March 14, 2023, ITV premiered the first episode of a four-part series. It’s been over a month since the series premiere, and the creators have yet to offer any new information. In addition, Holding was advertised as a mini-series, suggesting there will not be a continuation of the show. Based on Norton’s novel, this series ended in 2016 with no plans for a continuation. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that Holding will return for a second season.

Holding Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date of the series is a topic of great interest to the audience. There has been no word on whether or not either show will be renewed, and without that confirmation, fans are left wondering when the next season will premiere.

In the next months, Season 2 has a good shot at finding an audience. The show’s renewal has been widely reported on by industry insiders, so we know it’s happening. Season 2 could premiere in 2024 if the show gets another season before the end of the year.

Holding Season 2 Cast

Conleth Hill as PJ Collins

Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross

Helen Behan as Abigail Ross

Amy Conroy as Florence Ross

Pauline McLynn as Eileen O’Driscoll

Olwen Fouéré as Kitty Harrington

Clinton Liberty as Linus Dunne

Gary Shelford as Anthony Riordan

Eleanor Tiernan as Susan Hickey

Sky Yang as Stephen Chen

Brenda Fricker as Lizzie Meaney

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Aoife Akingbola

Calum Rea as Cathal Riordan

Jane Spollen as Carmel Riordan

Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Cormac Byrne

Jim O’Donnell as Willy McCarthy

Pat Kinevane as Martin Flynn

Anne Kent as Nora Goggin

Karl Quinn as John Flynn

Michael Fry as Alan Doddy

Felix Brown as Tommy Burke

Norma Sheahan as D.S. Norma Casey

Graham Norton as Radio DJ (voice)

Ivet Corvea as Doctor Walshe

Gary Murphy as Sgt Looney

Holding Season 2 Plot

There is always a huge cliffhanger at the end of the first season’s plot. The novel ends on a melancholy note, and it’s clear that there are still plenty of themes to explore. We all know that murder mystery shows may cover a lot of ground in terms of plots and characters. Considering this, it’s clear that the series isn’t done telling its story. The showrunners will have plenty of opportunities to work on the following season.

A possible renewal for a second season would allow us to discuss further criminal activity in the town. Even if we haven’t heard anything about whether or not this issue will be renewed, that doesn’t imply the tale is over. We are now reviewing the show’s updates, and if there are any noteworthy developments, we will let you know.

Is Holding based on a book?

Graham Norton’s first novel serves as the basis for the new ITV crime drama Holding. The 2016 book was written by the wildly successful TV personality who won a Bafta. An intelligently crafted story of love, secrets, and loss, the book has become a New York Times bestseller.

Holding Season 2 Trailer

Since ITV has not yet renewed Holding for a second season, there is no promotional video for the upcoming season.

Is Holding worth watching?

It was a ratings success for ITV, but many viewers were disappointed. More than 240 users and critics have given the drama starring Conleth Hill of Game of Thrones and Oscar winner Brenda Fricker an average rating of 6 out of 10 on IMDB.