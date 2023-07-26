Happiness Season 2 Release Date: Will It Return For Another Season?

The post-apocalyptic urban thriller “Happiness Season 2” will likely premiere in the near future. The first season of the show is concluded. It’s become one of the most famous Korean dramas in the world, and we’ll all remember it fondly for years to come. The show quickly gained popularity and took us all on an emotional roller coaster. Millions of viewers, numerous great reviews, and hundreds of positive ratings at the end of the first season are fantastic news for the show’s cast and staff.

Now, with the release of the second season, fans everywhere are anticipating the show’s triumphant return. The internet does, indeed, have quite high expectations. In addition, there is no denying that the show has impressed the entire K-Drama fandom base with its incredible storylines and, of course, outstanding acting talents.

After the series finale aired, fans were overjoyed to learn that the show had concluded well. When the news broke that Yi Hyun had been infected, the internet went into a frenzy. Here, we’ve rounded up everything that could happen in the show’s upcoming second season. So, let’s take a brief look inside and see what we can learn.

Happiness Season 2 Renewal Status

Despite the lack of official confirmation, tvN claims that the producers of Happiness have never even considered making a second season. Despite the K-drama’s massive popularity, TvN has opted to end broadcasts.

This does not rule out the possibility of its occurrence, though. It’s also surprising that there have been no announcements of cancellation. So, we have to hold out till the factory or the streamer opens.

Happiness Season 2 Release Date

Many viewers are under the impression that the streamer’s radio silence does not signify that production on Season 2 of the K-drama Happiness has been shelved. Speculation has said that the series will premiere late in 2023 or early in 2024. However, there has been no word on whether the show would continue or be canceled. We don’t think the second performance of the drama has been settled just yet.

Happiness Storyline

Post-COVID America is the setting for the zombie thriller Happiness. The Next experimental medication has mutated the local population of South Korea into mindless eaters. Sae-Bom and Yi-Hyun are in an apartment building full of people. However, perhaps the true evil lies inside their own ranks.

Happiness Cast

Han Hyo-joo as Yoon Sae-bom; A member of a Special Operation Unit police squad (KP-SOU) formerly known as KP-SWAT.

Park Hyung-sik as Jung Yi-hyun; A smart and honest detective who, for a long time, has held romantic feelings for Sae-bom. They graduated from the same high school.

Jo Woo-jin as Han Tae-seok; A lieutenant colonel and belongs to the health service command. He holds a key to the infectious disease outbreak.

Seo Hyun-chul as Yi-hyun’s father

Jung Jae-eun as Yi-hyun’s mother

Lee Jun-hyeok as Kim Jung-guk, Yi-hyun’s supervisor

Baek Hyun-jin as Oh Joo-hyung, a dermatologist

Han Da-sol as Bo-ram, a mart employee

Lee Ji-ha as Jo Ji-hee

Moon Ye-won as Woo Sang-hee, a dermatologist

Park Hee-von as Na Hyun-kyung, a romance web novelist

Park Hyung-soo as Kook Hae-seong, a lawyer

Park Joo-hee as Ji-soo, a lieutenant

Kim Young-woong as Go Se-kyu

Na-cheol as Na Soo-min, as Na Hyun-kyung’s brother

Cha Soon-bae as Seon Woo-chang, a pastor

Yoo Ji-yeon as Colonel Han Tae Seok’s wife

Lee Joo-seung as Andrew, a cleaning company employee

Han Joon-woo as Kim Se-hoon, an intellectual who lives around the world with his diplomat parents

Kang Han-sam as BJ Kim Dong-hyun

Bae Hae-sun as Oh Yeon-ok

Hong Soon-chang as Kim Hak-je

Lee Joo-sil as Ji Sung-sil

Kim Joo-yeon as Kang Eun-ji, Seo-yoon’s mother

Nam Mi-jung as Lee Deok-soon, a cleaning janitor

Jung Woon-sun as Shin So-yoon

Joo Jong-hyuk as Kim Seung-beom

Song Ji-woo as Park Seo-yoon

Happiness Season 1 Ending

Tae Seok has assumed leadership, and the government is still looking for antibodies, as seen in the most recent episode. On the flip side, things are becoming worse at the apartment complex. Han Tae Seok arrives at the complex with a number of military personnel to round up the residents. Those who require to be confined should be, and those who refuse to comply should be, arrested.

The older brother of Na Hyun-kyung possesses the antibodies, and there is some indication that the elderly couple did as well. These facts offer us hope that perhaps more people have produced the antibodies, allowing us to get the issue under control.

The story skips ahead a year in time, and we see that life has returned to normal. Sae-bom and Yi Hyun are depicted as a married couple who live together and enjoy each other’s company.

Happiness Season 2 Plot

At the end of the first season, Tae Seok took command of the crisis, and the government began its search for antibodies. However, things are becoming worse at the apartment complex. To round up the residents of the building, Han Tae Seok and his army men arrived. Those who require confinement should be segregated, and those who resist arrest.

Na Hyun-Kyung’s older brother tested positive for the antibodies at the same time. The audience was led to believe that this was an issue for the ancient couple as well. These results suggest that many more people may have also acquired antibodies, which is quite encouraging. This allows us to control the situation. The action of the story spans a whole calendar year. Everything appeared to be back to normal in our eyes. Sae-Bom and Yi Hyun’s marriage and domestic bliss are portrayed.

When Season 2 of Happiness finally premieres, I’m looking forward to seeing what the show has in store for its viewers. The story may continue from where the first season left off in the second. On the other hand, it may introduce a brand-new plot and cast of characters to the big screen. Sae-Bom and Yi Hyun’s love story will be expanded upon if the show is renewed for a second season.

Where to watch Happiness Season 2?

It’s likely that the same streaming service will be used for Season 2 of Happiness as was used for Season 1. The new season will debut on TVN, the show’s official streaming channel, and on Netflix if all goes well.