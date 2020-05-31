The gendarmes were asked to assist police officers in Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Colorado, Denver, Kentucky, California, and the District of Columbia, while protests have erupted in at least 30 cities over the death of George Floyd.
Historic joint message from Nike and Adidas against racism amid protests in the United States
May 31, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Historic joint message from Nike and Adidas against racism amid protests in the United States
- Rafael Márquez wants to train as technical director in Europe and make Atlas of Guadalajara champion
- The complaint by a former partner of Michael Jordan about a historic fight in training: "I have another version"
- The particular entrance ritual and why Ginobili still can't be chosen: the secrets of the basketball Hall of Fame
- The team that wanted to build the Chicago Bulls after the retirement of Michael Jordan comes to light
- The fever for Dance The Last Dance ’came to the Bundesliga: Wolfsburg hit the field with Michael Jordan's famous Bulls tune
- The record number a collector paid for a ticket to the Chicago Bulls game in which Michael Jordan debuted
- An English soccer legend compared Messi to Jordan: "He is the best of all time in this sport"
Add Comment