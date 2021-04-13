Disney would have manufactured a prototype of (authentic) lightsaber for its parks

Have you ever thought about the possibility that the lightsaber of Star Wars could it be real? Well, new reports from Disney itself suggest that this could be the case. In fact, Disney allegedly displayed a working lightsaber.
And while Disney will not initially show photos or videos of the new device, Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, is said to have pulled the lightsaber out of a small box and said that “it was real”. Without a doubt, words that are difficult to believe, but that several people have confirmed.
The information published by Collider ensures that the presentation of this model would have taken place during a press conference on Disney theme parks. Later, more details arrived throught social media Y highly respected users by the community when filtering news of this type. And, indeed, they are the ones who confirmed D’Amaro’s words.
In short, it is believed that Disney could be making retractable lightsabers for the next Star Wars hotel. Currently, fans can already build their own lightsabers in Disney parks, but with this new retractable element, in theory, the new sabers could create a sword effect of “Energy”.
On the other hand, this information could match a patent that was registered in the past. According to this, the design was specifically aimed at creating an energy sword effect, and is accompanied by a long description of the internal workings of the device. You can read it below:
“A special effects device to provide an energy sword effect. The device includes two long plastic half cylinders, and these two members of the blade body are rolled perpendicular to their length, creating compact cylinders of small volume material which can be provided on a pair of reels on a handle. To extend the blade, a motor provided in the handle unwinds the blade body members from the reels. Each blade body member passes through a guide that forms the blade that snaps the semi-cylindrical blade body members together as they exit the grip. To retract the blade, the process is reversed. Illumination of the saber is achieved with a flexible strip of light sources. light is attached to a blade end cap and positioned in the center of the two blade body members so that it is pulled up along with the blade members of the body of the blade during its extension. “.