High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We can’t let go of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, so it looks like Disney feels the same way, because after the Frozen-themed finale of season three, the show will be back for a fourth season on Disney+.

Even better, Disney made this announcement before third season even started airing, which shows how much faith they have in our favourite Wildcats.

In an official statement, Ayo Davis, the head of Disney’s branded television, said, “This series keeps delivering the best in class in terms of drama, humour, and heart.”

“[Creator and executive producer] Tim Federle’s vision as well as interpretation of this legacy IP keeps changing from season to season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Wildcats.”

In his own statement, showrunner Tim Federle said, “This series was an epic adventure from the beginning, and I’m so thankful that we get to continually make music, telling these stories, as well as showing off these amazing stars.”

Tim Federle made the American mockumentary musical drama TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+. It was based on the High School Musical movie series.

The show is made by Disney Channel, Chorus Boy, and Salty Pictures. Oliver Goldstick is indeed the producer of the show for the initial four episodes.

Also, High School Musical: The Musical’s first episode As a sneak peek, the first episode of the show aired on November 8, 2019 on Disney Channel, ABC, as well as Freeform. On November 12, 2019, the show started on Disney+, just a few days after it first aired.

Chorus Boy, Salty Pictures, as well as Disney Channel are all part of the show’s production. A made-up version of East High School is where High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes place.

The main plot of the show is about a group of theater-loving teens who put on High School Musical: The Musical as one‘s school production.

When will the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: This same Series come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Release Date

But since season 3 of HSMTMTS starts in July 2023, humans think it’s safe to say that season 4 won’t come out until 2024.

Based on when previous seasons came out, we think season 4 will come out around the summer of 2024.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Cast

As of now, Olivia Rodrigo, who played the lead in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has become less important in the show.

Also, Olivia’s character in the show went from being a regular to a recurring one. But what comes next is more about who could be in HSMTMTS.

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Dara Renée as Kourtney

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos

Larry Saperstein as Big Red

Joe Serafini as Seb

Mark St Cyr. as Mr. Benjamin Mazzara

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Adrian Lyles as Jet

Saylor Bell as Maddox

Meg Donnelly as Val

Jason Earles as Dewey Wood

Corbin Bleu as himself

We still don’t know if Zac Effron as well as Vanessa Hudgens will be in the next season. But we will let you know as soon as we find out more.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Trailer

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Plot

Tim Federle, who is in charge of High School Musical, talked to People about what will happen next and if season four is a “rate of return to the original.”

“[It’s] the real return to why the show was picked up in the first place, which is real theatre kids singing at the this iconic location, aka East High,” he said.

But what else will happen after that? Federle says that there’s an end in sight if the show is cancelled after the fourth season:

“I think I’ve said in the past that we’ll have seven seasons, and I still want that, but I think, apart from Cobra Kai, we’re the longest-running reboot right now, which is something we’re all very, very thankful for and proud of.

“I know where I want all the characters to end up, no matter how long this same show lasts. I think that’s something Disney and I will decide together.”

When that time comes, would the original stars like Olivia Rodriguez come back? Federle said, “A lot of people have become part of our wider family, and when we get to that day, I hope that there will be a big, happy party on set.”

Reports say that the fourth musical inside the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will go back to the original and be called High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

Also, just like in the past, we expect season 4 to have a lot of original songs and covers of famous songs. This season, we also hope to hear Ricky and Nini’s versions of “Scream” and “I Want It All.”

At D23, some of the show’s cast members talked about Season 4. For two seasons, the show has mostly been about the main characters putting together a musical based on Beauty as well as the Beast and Frozen.

They might have been putting on a version of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, the very last movie in the series.

At D23, the cast members said that when a group of graduating seniors go back to their school in the fall, they find that East High has been turned into a set again for fourth movie, and that they will all be extras in the movie.

Disney+ also said Season 4 would both have songs from of the original series as well as new songs.