Criminal Record Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Apple has announced that Peter Capaldi will play the main character in the apple’s New TV+ thriller Criminal Record.

Capaldi is best known for his role as Doctor Who’s lead. In the eight-part series, Capaldi and Cush Jumbo will play detectives who are at odds over a murder conviction from the past.

They will also be the show’s “executive producers.” The official announcement from Apple says that Criminal Record is indeed a “powerful, persona thriller established in the heart of modern London.”

Peter Capaldi plays Private investigator Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, a senior officer with such a lot of interconnection who is interested in leaving a lasting mark.

Detective Sergeant May. Lenker, who is played by King size, is a younger official who is just getting started.

An unidentified call about in an old murder case will set the two detectives against one another in a series that Apple says will deal with “race, institutional failure, as well as the search for common ground in a divided Britain.”

Jim Loach, who won a BAFTA Award, is in charge of making the movie Criminal Record, which is currently being made in London.

Is season 1 of Criminal Record coming or not? Criminal Record, which was made by Paul Rutman, is one of the most-anticipated new crime-thriller TV shows.

The individuals in charge of making the show Criminal Record are Paul Rutman, Elaine Collins, Peter Capaldi, as well as Cush Jumbo.

Tod Productions as well as STV Studios are two of the companies that make the show. Paul Rutman also wrote the show, and Jim Loach is in charge of putting it on.

Season 1 of Criminal Record has great actors like Peter Capaldi, Dionne Brown, Cush Jumbo, Stephen Campbell Moore, Shaun Dooley, Charlie Creed-Miles, among others.

Criminal Record Season 1 Release Date

Paul Rutman came up with the idea for and wrote Season 1 of Criminal Record. In June 2022, the creator of the show “Criminal Record” affirmed that Apple TV had bought the show.

The show is being made in London, and the cast matchups for August 2022 have been confirmed and announced.

Criminal Record just started filming a few months ago, so the creators haven’t said much about it yet. But the Criminal History Act is likely to come out next year or maybe even in 2024.

The people who make Criminal Record don’t say how many episodes there are or how long each one is.

Criminal Record Season 1 Cast

Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty

Cush Jumbo as Detective Sgt. June Lenker

Dionne Brown as Detective Constable Chloe Summers

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo

Charlie Creed-Miles as Detective Sergeant Tony Gilfoyle

Shaun Dooley as Detective Sergeant Kim Cardwell

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis

Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Criminal Record Season 1 Trailer

Criminal Record Season 1 Plot

