High Desert Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season Or Not?

Three extremely gifted women—Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House—created and wrote the charming American comedy series High Desert. After such a successful first season, viewers of Apple TV+ can’t wait for May 17, 2023, when Season 2 of High Desert premieres.

Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead for the fascinating series to premiere in September 2020. Production started in November of 2021 in the picturesque city of Long Beach, California. Let’s get into all the juicy specifics of Season 2 of High Desert now, shall we?

High Desert Season 2 Renewal Status

High Desert has not been picked up for a second season on AppleTV+ as of this writing. Apple has a history of renewing its shows, and because this one hasn’t done too poorly in the ratings and features an excellent cast, it may be given the go-ahead for a second season.

We’re taking a risk here, but given the show’s setup, we don’t think it will be renewed for a second season. The conclusion of the first season wraps up the story of Peggy pretty well and doesn’t leave much room for a second season.

Apple and other streaming services typically consider a variety of factors, including as the show’s initial viewership and subsequent viewership decline, before deciding whether or not to renew a show. Quick decisions are made on the future of some shows (such as Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Shantaram). Sometimes a show’s fate is decided upon immediately, and other times it can take months.

Critical reception for High Desert has been positive thus far. The audience, however, has had a range of reactions. Uneven execution and a disjointed storyline have been cited as major complaints.

High Desert Season 2 Release Date

We can’t say for sure just yet because production on the current season is still underway. Three episodes are now available; they were all released on the show’s premiere day. The producers have likely revealed nothing regarding Season 2 because the first season is still airing.

Regarding the observation, the showrunners may let us know in a few months if the program will be renewed. If the show is renewed for a second season, it might potentially return in late 2024 or early 2025.

High Desert Storyline

After the death of her mother, Peggy (Patricia Arquette) resolves to start again in the little desert hamlet of Yucca Valley, California, where she and her mother once resided. She decides to change careers and start working as a private detective.

Denny, Peggy’s ex and Matt Dillon’s character is both a charming parolee and a ruthless operator. Guru Bob, played by Rupert Friend, is a former newscaster who, following a personal tragedy, reinvents himself as a mystical figure in the desert. Carol, Peggy’s best friend and the bored fiancée of an ER doctor with a lenient new stepmother is played by Weruche Opia, who also happens to be hiding something. Bruce, played by Brad Garrett, is a private investigator whose company is failing and who reluctantly hires Peggy. Bernadette Peters appears regularly as Peggy’s troubled mother Rosalyn. Christine Taylor recurs as Peggy’s buttoned-up sister Dianne, tries to bring order to her sister’s mayhem.

High Desert Cast and characters

Patricia Arquette as Peggy Newman

Brad Garrett as Bruce Harvey

Weruche Opia as Carol

Bernadette Peters as Roslyn / Ginger

Rupert Friend as Guru Bob

Matt Dillon as Denny

Christine Taylor as Dianne

Eric Petersen as Owen

Susan Park as Tammy

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Roger

Eden Brolin as Jeannie

Carmine Giovinazzo as Nick Gatchi

Carlo Rota as Arman

Alex Saxon as Ethan

Keir O’Donnell as Stewart

Tracy Vilar as Tina

Michael Masini as Leo Gatchi

High Desert Season 2 Plot

The protagonist of “High Desert” is a woman named Peggy who turned out to be an addict. In her quest to locate her missing grandchild, she becomes embroiled in a web of deceit and twists of fate. Season 1’s startling conclusion kept viewers on the edge of their seats and prompted many unanswered questions.

Peggy’s dogged investigation into the criminal underworld continues in Season 2, where she meets new allies and adversaries and learns even more shocking secrets. The show’s signature dark humor persists in spite of the comedic and terrifying outcomes generated by the constant collision of Peggy’s determination and unconventional means.

High Desert Season 2 Trailer

The second season has not been confirmed, hence there is currently no trailer accessible to see; however, the trailer for the first season may be found on YouTube.

High Desert Season 2 Episodes

Season 2 of High Desert has not yet revealed how many episodes it will feature. However, it is anticipated that there would be eight episodes, the same as the previous season. On average, a television series will run for this many episodes.

High Desert Season 1 Rating

Rotten Tomatoes gave the show a 67% approval rating, IMDB gave it a 6.3.10, and the Times of India gave it a 3 out of 5. Ratings like this are crucial since they are a major factor in determining whether or not a show will be brought back for a second season. With this rating, it’s possible that production on Season 2 will begin sooner rather than later.