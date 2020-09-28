here are 10 hilarious memes about Scarlet Witch and Vision

Most of the Marvel productions expected for this 2020 have been postponed to next year and, to deceive the wait for WandaVision which will almost certainly be the first outing of phase 4 on Disney +, let’s take a look at some hilarious memes circulating the web about Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The events of Wandavision are set later Avengers: Endgame and, being Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, there are still many doubts about the story. The two protagonists live an idyllic suburban life but, the first difficulties will certainly not be long in coming.

The WandaVision trailer released in recent days is rather vague and does not provide any particular information on what will actually happen in this Disney + series. According to some hypotheses, the series could take place completely in an alternate reality created by Wanda Mximoff herself that could be either too tried for the disappearance of Vision, or could have even been kidnapped for its exceptional powers.

The memes we’ve collected for you celebrate the romantic love story of Wanda and Vision, underline the various changes of look that so far we have had the opportunity to see of the female protagonist and also her extraordinary power. In fact, many think that Scarlet Witch is the most powerful character of all phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that he will have a pivotal role in the events of the Avengers. As always, we’ll see.