Heartstopper Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Heartstopper is a popular British romantic comedy-drama about coming of age that is made for Netflix. Heartstopper is based on both a webcomic and a graphic novel by Alice Oseman with the same name.

Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Alice Oseman, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson are the people in charge of making the show. The show is made by only one production company, See-Saw Films.

Heartstopper’s first season came out on April 22, 2022, and it was praised by critics, especially for its tone as well as pacing, and how it showed the LGBT community. The first season was nominated for nine Children’s and Household Emmy Awards.

Heartstopper became a hit right away. In just two days, it made it to the top 10 English Netflix series, and its songs and graphic novels also became more popular. At the moment, Heartstopper has a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Because of this, Heartstopper has been picked up for two more weeks of the season.

Heartstopper fans are very enthusiastic and can’t wait for the new seasons to come out. We know how excited you are, so here is all the information you need about the next seasons of Heartstopper. The article will tell you things like when Season 3 of Heartstopper will come out.

The second season of Heartstopper is coming to Netflix, which is great because the first season made us all cry with its sweet story of teen Transgender love and all the different ways it can look.

The show is about the sweet relationship between Nick and Charlie. Their love triangle has already been called a tale for the ages, and Netflix has been praised for showing this sort of adore on screen. Since the first season was so easy to watch all at once, people were eager for a second season.

So, what will happen to them and their friends, who are similarly lost and trying to find themself as they are? Here’s all the information you need about Heartstopper’s second season.

The show is based on a series of graphic novels by young adult author Alice Oseman the same name. Oseman is also the show’s writer and executive producer.

Heartstopper Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Heartstopper came out on April 22, 2022, and had a total of eight episodes. Heartstopper has been praised by both viewers and critics.

Heartstopper has a 100% rank on Rotten Tomatoes right now, and it has already been picked for two so much seasons. The producers confirmed that the show would continue on May 20, 2022, but they haven’t said when the next seasons will come out.

Heartstopper Season 3 Cast

Most, if not all, of the original cast should come back for season 2. You can expect to see all the main characters back, like Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor (Nick), and their classmates, like William Gao (Tao), Yasmin (Elle), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), and others.

Olivia Coleman, who plays Nick’s mom, is also likely to come back. If season 2 stays true to volume three, we can expect to meet new characters like Nick’s brother David and Mr. Farouk. In Netflix’s video teasing the start of making season 2 of “Heartstopper,” all of these roles and more were confirmed.

Here are all of the actors in Heartstopper’s second season:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

William Gao as Tao Xu

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Olivia Coleman as Sarah Nelson

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Jack Barton as David Nelson

Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Evan Ovenell in an undisclosed role

Heartstopper Season 3 Trailer

We don’t know when we might see a trailer yet, but since season 2 has already been filmed, we can hope it will be soon.

We would like to see more of Nick as well as Charlie just as much as you do, so we promise to let you know as quickly as we have something to show. Keep an eye on this page, and we’ll keep adding new things.

Heartstopper Season 3 Plot

The show’s plot hasn’t been disclosed yet, yet it could be based on the book it’s based on. Season 1 told the story of the first two books of the best-selling book, and Season 2 would then tell the story of a third book.

This means that we’ll be able to see the plotline of the education trip to Paris as well as the introduction of Nick’s brother, who has trouble accepting Nick’s sexuality.

After Season 1, there was a moment, when we can anticipate that Season 2 will focus on the relationship between Tao as well as Elle as well as Charlie’s fights against anorexia as well as body dysmorphia.

In a question and answer session with NME, Kit Connor, who also plays Nick, said that there are still a lot of questions about his character, especially about his family. Fans of the comics know that his older brother doesn’t like gay people.

The kit also likes to think that it’s going to be an interesting path to follow, but he thinks that there are a lot of additional topics to look into, and the same could perhaps happen in Season 2.

Nick has finally told his mom, the famous actress Olivia Colman, that Charlie is his boyfriend. When the entire school finds out, it will be interesting to see how they react.

Charlie’s almost-ex Ben probably won’t be happy about this, since he seems to feel like Charlie belongs to him, even though he won’t come out himself. Since Charlie has moved on, the situation appears to be getting worse.

Not everything is bad, though. Enthusiasts of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels already know that the next Heartstopper book will be about a school trip to Paris.

Even though the trailer hasn’t come out yet, a set photo has given us our first look at Nick as well as Charlie in France. It shows the two of them sitting outside in Paris in summer clothes.

In addition, Charlie has said in the past that coming out has been hard on his mental health, and Alice Oseman told Digital Spy that this is a subject we might just see more of in the future.

Oseman told us, “I want to bring in themes of psychological health because that’s a really important part of the books.”

“It was hard to write Heartstopper because I wanted to talk about some dark topics while preserving the tone upbeat and hopeful. That has been the hard part of it the whole time I’ve been writing it.

the idea of it to think it could happen. I think I’ve done it with the books. I’ve been allowed to be very honest about mental health and explore it in a real way, but I haven’t written anything too upsetting or too dark and scary to read or watch. So that is basically what I want to do with the show.”