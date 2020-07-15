He played in America and Europe: this is the brand new reinforcement of Cimarrones for the Expansion League

Share it:

Ulises Torres Méndez is 22 years old, was directed by Ignacio Ambriz and Miguel Herrera, in addition to having experience in Spanish football (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

Maroons of Sonora continues in its preparation for the inaugural tournament of the MX Expansion League. Despite having more than 10 casualties, the club has already announced several interesting additions.

One of them is the one on the left side Ulises Torres Méndez, who gets a loan for two years. At just 22 years old, the young man has experience in the first division and even in European football.

Torres Méndez was formed in the quarry of Eagles of america, where he only debuted in Copa MX with coach Ignacio Ambriz in 2016. In addition, in 2018 Miguel Herrera included him in the first team, but had no participation.

In August 2019 he had the opportunity to go to the second division of Spain with the Salamanca, where there are several Mexicans in the squad. He played 15 games and added 920 minutes.

Ulises Torres Méndez is on loan for two years (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

It has also defended the Mexican team. On 10 occasions he has worn the Tricolor shirt with the U-17 and U-20.

Now, with the new format of the training category, Ulises joins the Maroons on his return to Mexico. It will be in charge of the coach Gabriel Pereyra, who also joins this tournament.

“I am very happy for the opportunity that the club and all the teammates are giving me to be here. I see they have a good project, a good intention, there is a good team, the desire to do things well, "said the defender on arrival at the club.

He assured that he seeks to excel in the club to earn a place in the starting 11. "I want to show myself and attract attention, always helping the team as much as possible so that everyone can get ahead ”, he pointed out.

José Alfredo “Mochis” Peralta is another of the hired footballers (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

"Happy for the Technical Director we have. We know that we can learn a lot from him, as he also from us, so happy and grateful to everyone, getting here has been a great decision, for everything they told me and for everything I know I can achieve here, ”he said.

Finally, he explained that the MX Expansion League It is a good opportunity for young players and he plans to make the most of it. Therefore, among its objectives is to make its debut in Liga MX.

To this signing is added the José Alfredo “Mochis” Peralta, who is a youth squad for the Chivas de Guadalajara. The striker has also gone through Coras, Tapatío, Zacatepec and Murciélagos in the Premier League.

New technician

Gabriel Pereyra, ex of River and Cruz Azul, will be the coach of the club (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

These two signings are joined by the strategist Gabriel Pereyra. "Tell the fans that we want a leading team, that they feel identified and can give them many joys in these difficult times that we are all going through," he said in his presentation.

The helmsman showed enthusiasm for the project that comes from basic forces. "I really appreciate that, I think the footballer is the main actor, the raw material And here you really have very good players, young people, with an important hunger to help us obtain the best results, ”he said.

Pereyra has 7 years as a soccer coach. He directed Atlante in two stages, where he reached the semifinals of the 2018 Apertura, while the following year he commanded the Cafetaleros de Chiapas.

In addition, he knows Mexican soccer from player. He came to Mexico with Cruz Azul in 2005, later it passed through Atlante, Morelia, Puebla and Estudiantes Tecos. He was also part of River Plate in his native Argentina, as well as Defensores Belgrano.

