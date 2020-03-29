 Hawkeye, Thor, Tony Stark, Strange and more in new images from the set of Infinity War and Endgame

Share it:

Yesterday afternoon, there was a bombardment of new images, high quality, from the filming set of the last two Avengers movies, from Avengers: Infinity War and of Avengers: Endgame.

We are talking about different shots from what we have seen so far, sometimes from scenes seen in movies, in some other, completely new scenes. Of the latter we really have a plan of ‘Endgame’ in which we see that Wanda is protecting Strange when he generates a whirlpool in the water and thus avoiding the flooding of the entire combat zone and where all the troops were, as a result of the bombardment that Thanos ordered to do on the combat ground.

In addition to other plans ‘Endgame’ from Hawkeye, Tony Stark and Fat Thor by Chuck Zlotnick, we also have a shot of Black Panther during the defense of Wakanda from Thanos' troops in ‘Infinity War’.