 Hawkeye, Thor, Tony Stark, Strange and more in new images from the set of Infinity War and Endgame

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Yesterday afternoon, there was a bombardment of new images, high quality, from the filming set of the last two Avengers movies, from Avengers: Infinity War and of Avengers: Endgame.

We are talking about different shots from what we have seen so far, sometimes from scenes seen in movies, in some other, completely new scenes. Of the latter we really have a plan of ‘Endgame’ in which we see that Wanda is protecting Strange when he generates a whirlpool in the water and thus avoiding the flooding of the entire combat zone and where all the troops were, as a result of the bombardment that Thanos ordered to do on the combat ground.

In addition to other plans ‘Endgame’ from Hawkeye, Tony Stark and Fat Thor by Chuck Zlotnick, we also have a shot of Black Panther during the defense of Wakanda from Thanos' troops in ‘Infinity War’.

Picture of Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Image of Hawkeye / Hawkeye and Star-Lord in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image of Hawkeye / Hawkeye on the set of Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Picture of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Hawkeye / Hawkeye with the gauntletImage of Chris Hemsworth (Fat Thor) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark) on the set of Avengers: Endgame (2019)Behind the scenes image of Doctor Strange and Wanda in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

