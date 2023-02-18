Havoc Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Deadline says that Netflix’s overall deal with Evans was in the works for a while, and both parties wanted to ensure Tom Hardy was on board before making any announcements.

After working with Evans on the 2018 horror film Apostle, which went on to star Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, and Lucy Boynton, Netflix liked his style and started negotiating a deal.

The lead role in the upcoming crime drama Havoc will be played by Tom Hardy. Gareth Evans is going to direct the movie, and he is also writing the script. He is known for movies like The Raid, The Raid 2, and Merantau, which are all about martial arts. Deadlines say that work on the project has already been going on for a long time.

Variety says that Tom Hardy plays a detective in “Havoc” who stumbles upon a huge criminal plot. Evans co-created the crime thriller “Gangs of London” this past year and directed the popular action series “Raid.” This sounds like a good project for him. It doesn’t look too bad on the big, scary Hardy, either.

This will also be Evans’s first new project since he signed a deal to only make movies for Netflix. In 2018, he made the religious horror movie “Apostle” for Netflix.

Evans also said in a question and answer session that “Havoc” will be a stand-alone movie, unlike the “Raid” franchise or even the continuing “Gangs of London” series, and he’ll keep making Netflix movies for the next few years.

Fans of Evans as well as Hardy may want to know further about “Havoc,” like who is in it now, what the plot is about, and when it will come out. Here’s what we know so far about “Havoc,” the next movie by Gareth Evans.

Havoc Release Date

People could be forgiven for believing that Havoc would come out on Netflix in 2022, since filming ended in October 2021. But this wasn’t true, as the movie is now set to come out in 2023 and even 2024.

Havoc Cast

In February 2021, it was said that Tom Hardy would be in the Netflix movie Havoc. Walker, the “bruised detective” mentioned above, will be the main character, and Hardy will play him.

Hardy is known for his roles in movies and TV shows like The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Capone, Inception, Peaky Blinders, and many more.

On March 22, 2021, it was announced that Forest Whitaker would also be in Havoc with Hardy. We still don’t know a lot about Whitaker’s personality. Whitaker was in the holiday musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which was made by Netflix.

On June 28, it was also announced that Timothy Olyphant would also be in Havoc. Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, and Yann Yann Yeo were also added to the list of cast members.

Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and Michelle Waterson have been confirmed to play the other supporting roles.

Havoc Trailer

When we receive a trailer, we’ll be sure to post it here so you can see it. For now, it’s just one of those “mind trailers” that everyone keeps talking about.

