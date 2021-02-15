New details revealed for Peach Boy Riverside anime

The website for the animated adaptation of Coolkyoushinja and Johanne’s Peach Boy Riverside manga has released a new update featuring a new promo image and new voices joining the cast.

After a mysterious traveler saved her kingdom from an hour of demons, Princess Sarutorine Aldike decides to undertake a journey beyond the walls she knows without knowing the dangers she may encounter.

The anime will premiere in July and is under Shigeru Ueda’s direction in the Asahi Production studio; for the guineas, it will feature Keiichirou Ouchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets), on the other hand, Satomi Kurita and Masato Katou will be in charge of the designs of characters. In contrast, Takaaki Nakahashi will be composing the music.