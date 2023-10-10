Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you are still searching for Season 2 of Haven’t You Heard About Sakamoto on Google after so many years, we then understand your devotion to the anime.

The masterpiece which caused us roar with laughter is one of the greatest anticipated animes without a sequel.

As time passes, we begin to question whether or not Season 2 of Haven’t You Heard About Sakamoto will ever air.

Since then, fans have asked for a second season, but Studio Deen has yet to announce whether or not a second season of Haven’t You Heard I’m Sakamoto will be produced.

Sentai Filmworks has the appropriate license. Additionally, a special episode broadcast a month after the season had concluded. Numerous admirers refer to this one-episode release to be the anime’s thirteenth episode.

The anime series, additionally referred to as “Sakamoto Desu Ga?,” is based upon the popular Japanese slice-of-life comic written and drawn by Nami Sano, and both were lauded for their dazzling wit.

Sakamoto, a prominent high school student with a reputation to be flawless and labeled the “coolest” student in school, is the protagonist of the series.

Some of his classmates are envious of him due to his impeccable character, with some resorting to sleazy methods to bring him down.

Despite all attempts to disturb his plumage, Sakamoto always prevails, and those who come into contact with him gradually embrace their shortcomings and endeavor to improve.

Idealistically, a protagonist with no interior conflicts would be monotonous, but Sakamoto is an exception. His “cool” personality and disposition are ideal for the series.

Sakamoto, with his flawless persona, can be extremely amusing without even attempting and can occasionally be a bit eccentric.

Unfortunately for series aficionados, it is uncertain if “Haven’t You Heard? “I’m Sakamoto” will be renewed for a second season.

Season one covered the entirety of the manga series, and it is unknown whether the manga will be expanded.

According to Anime News Network, Sano concluded her debut series in December of 2017.

All succeeding episodes, however, were delayed by one week due to April news coverage of the Kumamoto earthquakes.

Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 Release Date

The bitter truth is that Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 will never be released, and the primary reason is that the author passed away this year at the age of 37 due to cancer, and it is nearly impossible for the studio to produce anime without source material or an author.

In addition, the source materials are unavailable because the manga was completed before the anime was released, rendering it impossible to advertise or acquire fans for the next installment.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t watch other anime like Haven’t You Heard About Sakamoto; there are numerous comedy anime such as Gintama and Life of Saiki Kusuo.

Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 Cast

Hikaru Midorikawa as Sakamoto

Akira Ishida as Yoshinobu Kubota

Hitomi Nabatame as Yagi

Jōji Nakata as Kakuta

Kana Ueda as Mii

Ken Takeuchi as Kenken

Koji Yusa as 8823 (Hayabusa)

Kujira as Shigemi Kubota

Mai Nakahara as Megumi Fujita

Masahito Yabe as Shige Kobayashi

Mikako Takahashi as Erika

Mitsuo Iwata as Fukase

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Mario

Saki Fujita as Tanaka

Showtaro Morikubo as Yūya Sera

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Yasuda

Tetsu Inada as Maruyama

Tomoaki Maeno as Morita

Tomokazu Sugita as Acchan

Yui Horie as Aina Kuronuma

Yukari Tamura as Kana

Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 Trailer

Haven’t You Heard about Sakamoto Season 2 Plot

In the hallways of Gakuen High School, Sakamoto is a legendary figure. He effortlessly excels in school, exudes impeccable style, and navigates every social circumstance with ease.

Except for Kakuta, who is consumed by envy, students and faculty equally revere him. Kakuta concocts schemes to expose Sakamoto’s faults, resulting in peculiar circumstances.

Nevertheless, Sakamoto emerges each time calmer than before. He transforms antagonists into friends, rescues kittens from branches, and is an expert at performing extraterrestrial routines.

Sakamoto’s renown is growing, and pupils look up to him. His charisma and resourcefulness are admired by even dubious faculty members. Underneath the aloof exterior, however, resides a selfless spirit that discreetly assists others.

Eventually, Kakuta realizes his error and befriends Sakamoto. Together, they traverse high school, and Sakamoto’s calm and generosity leave an indelible mark.

Sakamoto is an endearing story about a high school legend who captures hearts and converts skeptics. It is a tale of self-assurance, generosity, and tenacity enveloped in hilarity and absurdity.

Studio Deen has no additional source material for a new season. The first installment of Sakamoto Desu Ga consumed all four volumes of the manga.

Season 2 of “I’m Sakamoto” Given current conditions and Studio Deen’s hectic schedule for the upcoming years, it may take the creators years to write a new story for the sequel.

With the exception of Sakamoto himself, the series’ tone is lighthearted without being ostentatious.

According to Anime News Network, Sano completed her first series in December of last year.