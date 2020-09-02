Haruhi Suzumiya’s melancholy returns with a new novel nine years after its conclusion

Share it:

The official Twitter account dedicated to the famous series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya confirmed, a few days ago, that the first official sequel will debut on November 25th, more than nine years after the conclusion of the original work. The new volume will be entitled Haruhi Suzumiya’s intuition and will be published by Kadokawa.

The original work consists of eleven novels, published over eight years (from 2003 to 2011) and currently being distributed in Italy. From the series of light novels a manga adaptation has been taken consisting of 20 tankobons, two anime series of 14 episodes each and a film, which adapts the fourth volume of the series.

As for the new novel, Kadokawa has confirmed that the light novel is was edited by the same authors of the original work and which will include over 250 pages of content. The volume will propose the unpublished Tsuruya-san no Chosen (The Challenge of Tsuruya) and two short stories, Nana Fushigi Overtime (The Supplementaries of the Seven Wonders) and Atezuppo Numbers (The Numbers of the Conjecture). Below you can take a look at the official tweet.

