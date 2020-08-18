Entertainment

Harry Potter wizard of the box office: the saga returns to the cinema in China and conquers the public!

August 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
With the reopening of cinemas in China, the Warner Bros. decided to bring to the room Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, re-released in the 3D and Imax versions, and the move proved to be nothing short of a winner for the local box office ranking.

The film, originally released in 2001, earned a whopping $ 13.6 million from the approximately 16,000 screens that screened it: the figure effortlessly made it the flagship film of a weekend where revenues increased by 29% compared to the previous weekend, from $ 17 million to $ 21.9 million , according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway.

In fact, the past few days have seen the return to service of additional screens and a relaxation of the mandatory seating constraints, which have increased from 30% to 50%, thus allowing the sale of more tickets. The Imax versions of the film, screened at 594 venues, represented $ 2.1 million, or about 17% of the three-day total. The philosopher's Stone was originally released in China in January 2002, but in 2d and at a time when the country was starting to build its first multiplexes thanks to a moment of reform of the local film industry: the funny thing is that at the time the film had grossed $ 21.4 million in its first weekend, a sign of how much the popularity of the franchise has grown over the years even far from the West.

For other insights, here are the magical Harry Potter masks and the origins of the name of Severus Snape.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online.

