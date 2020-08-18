Harry Potter wizard of the box office: the saga returns to the cinema in China and conquers the public!

Share it:

With the reopening of cinemas in China, the Warner Bros. decided to bring to the room Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, re-released in the 3D and Imax versions, and the move proved to be nothing short of a winner for the local box office ranking.

The film, originally released in 2001, earned a whopping $ 13.6 million from the approximately 16,000 screens that screened it: the figure effortlessly made it the flagship film of a weekend where revenues increased by 29% compared to the previous weekend, from $ 17 million to $ 21.9 million , according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway.

In fact, the past few days have seen the return to service of additional screens and a relaxation of the mandatory seating constraints, which have increased from 30% to 50%, thus allowing the sale of more tickets. The Imax versions of the film, screened at 594 venues, represented $ 2.1 million, or about 17% of the three-day total. The philosopher's Stone was originally released in China in January 2002, but in 2d and at a time when the country was starting to build its first multiplexes thanks to a moment of reform of the local film industry: the funny thing is that at the time the film had grossed $ 21.4 million in its first weekend, a sign of how much the popularity of the franchise has grown over the years even far from the West.

