'Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy' and its fan-trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the fact that the Harry Potter films and books ended a few years ago, we are still immersed in the wonderful world created by J.K. Rowling. The British author, aware of the desire for more stories of the boy magician, wrote "Harry Potter and the cursed legacy", which was adapted for theater in London's West End.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it's not much easier now that he's an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

As Harry faces a past that refuses to stay where he belongs, his youngest son Albus must contend with the weight of a family heirloom he never wanted. As the past and present merge ominously, father and son discover an uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Fans have been asking for a film adaptation for years, but Rowling, immersed in the 'Fantastic Beasts' saga, still doesn't seem to be ready for that conversation. Time to time. Meanwhile, fans have populated the internet with fan-trailers of a possible adaptation of the film and are quite impressive.

Will these types of projects help Rowling make up her mind and launch not only to adapt this script to film … but to continue the stories and misadventures of Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione?