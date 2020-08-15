Happy Birthday Sebastian Stan! Mark Ruffalo also congratulates the MCU actor

Share it:

Sebastian Stan or James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier and White Wolf in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns 38 today, and we wanted to celebrate it (together with Mark Ruffalo, who is always present to celebrate) by retracing the salient moments of his career.

Most will have seen for the first time the American actor of Romanian origin in Gossip Girl, the popular series of The CW where he played the role of the fascinating and unpredictable Carter Baizen.

However, few remember that Stan was already a regular on the big screen thanks also to films like The Architet with Viola Davis, The Covenant alongside Taylor Kitch and future Gossip Girl co-star Chace Crawford, The Education of Charlie Banks with Jesse Eisenberg, Rachel is getting married to Anne Hathaway Toy Boy with Ashton Kutcher and the comedy A Dive in the Past.

However, 2010 and 2011 will be the luckiest years for the actor, first with Aronofsky's The Black Swan, then with the ABC TV series. Once Upon A Time, where he will play Jefferson, the Mad Hatter. And then, of course, comes Bucky.

In fact, in 2011 the first film of the MCU which sees him among the main cast members, Captain America: The First Avenger, and hence the character of Bucky Barnes it will take on more and more importance, until it becomes one of the main characters of the Disney + The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series.

But between the first Marvel movie and the series still in production, Stan was certainly not idle: just to name a few of the projects he took part in in the meantime, we have the Political Animals miniseries, sci-fi with Matt Damon The Martian, The Logan Scam with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, Where We Were With Meryl Streep, Destroyer with Nicole Kidman, I'm Not Here with J.K. Simmons and I, Tonya, in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie.

Most recently we saw him in Endings, Beginnings with Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan, Mystery at Blackwood Castle with Alexandra Daddario and Taissa Farmiga and Todd Robinson's Was My Son.

Just today, then, the trailer for The Devil All The Time, the Netflix movies in which he stars, among others, with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska and Jason Clarke.

And you, in which roles will you have preferred him? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we renew our wishes to the actor, while at the bottom of the news you will find the post of the colleague of the MCU Mark Ruffalo, who proves to be with him "until the end", just like Cap!